Former UFC Fighter Ketlen Vieira Suspended for Positive Drug Test

Former UFC women’s bantamweight fighter Ketlen Vieira was suspended following a positive drug test stemming from her last fight.

Vieira lost a unanimous decision against MMA legend Cris Cyborg at the PFL Tampa event in August, a fight where she missed weight and was ineligible to win the belt.

To make matters worse for Vieira, she has now been suspended six months for failing a drug test.

Ketlen Vieira Suspended

Per Sherdog, Vieira has been suspended six months for failing a drug test stemming from the Cyborg fight.

Vieira was suspended after testing positive for a “steroidal substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, according to Mike Mazzulli, director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation.”

The exact banned substance wasn’t named, but Mazzulli did confirm that Vieira’s A and B samples from her in-competition tests both tested positive for a banned substance, which led to her suspension.

Vieira will be eligible to return in March 2027, which is six months after the suspension began. She is still under contract with PFL, which signed Vieira following her surprising UFC release earlier this year.

Ketlen Vieira Reacts to Suspension

In a statement to MMAFighting.com, Vieira shared a lengthy statement sharing her side of the story regarding the suspension.

“The thing is, throughout my time in the UFC, my team and I were always extremely careful with supplements and medical treatments to ensure there was never any risk of a test detecting a prohibited substance. In 10 years with the organization, there was never a single incident. However, after leaving the UFC and becoming a free agent, I had the opportunity to take a more comprehensive approach to my health and undergo medical treatment for a knee injury that I had been monitoring for a long time but that never fully healed due to the various medication restrictions I had to follow while competing in the UFC. So, my team and I took advantage of the fact that I had no active contract and focused heavily on treating my knee. I was able to take the necessary medications to help ensure the best possible recovery,” Vieira said.

“What none of us expected, however, was to be surprised by the great news that I had been signed by the PFL. As soon as we learned about the opportunity, we immediately discontinued all medications, but continued with non-medication treatments. To be completely honest, I believed that given the time between stopping the medications and my fight, there would be no possibility of any substance showing up in my tests. However, after the fight, we were informed that this had occurred. Despite what happened, we thank God that the knee treatment has produced good results. Since there was no intent to violate any rules on our part, the PFL decided to give me a six-month period to ensure everything is in order before my next fight. Now, the focus is on maintaining my overall health and keeping my knee in good condition while continuing to prepare for my next appearance.”