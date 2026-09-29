Kevin Vallejos & Aljamain Sterling React to UFC Qatar Booking

UFC featherweight contenders Kevin Vallejos and Aljamain Sterling reacted to their upcoming matchup at UFC Qatar.

The UFC officially announced on Tuesday morning that Vallejos will fight Sterling in the main event of UFC Qatar, which takes place on November 21 at Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

With the fight now official, both men have taken to social media to share their initial thoughts on the matchup.

Kevin Vallejos Reacts to Fighting Aljamain Sterling

First, let’s start with the youngster Vallejos, who is ecstatic to get the chance to fight a legend like Sterling.

“I think my fight will Sterling will be pure striking. ALL the fans win with this one. Legend vs Prospect. All-out striking war in a full arena.,” Vallejos wrote on X.

The 24-year-old Vallejos is 4-0 so far in the UFC since he joined the promotion last year. He has made a sudden rise from prospect to contender, and if he can get past Sterling in this fight, Vallejos will immediately put himself into the title mix at 145 lbs.

Many fans believe that Vallejos has the potential to be a UFC champion one day, and if he can get past Sterling in this fight, it would prove that he has what it takes to beat one of the best grapplers in the sport today.

Aljamain Sterling Reacts to Kevin Vallejos Matchup

As for Sterling, he seems happy to have a fight booked against a young, rising star like Vallejos, whom many believe could be a future champ at 145 lbs.

“Dreams don’t chase themselves. IGBBMN!” Sterling wrote on his Instagram.

Sterling is the No. 4-ranked featherweight in the Meta UFC Rankings. He is the former UFC bantamweight champion, and he is 3-1 in the featherweight division, including back-to-back decision wins over Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal in his last two fights.

This should be an absolutely incredible fight, and its addition makes UFC Qatar look like one of the best cards of the year, one that is headlined by a phenomenal light heavyweight bout between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Stirling.