‘Come to Dagestan’ Khabib Invites Ciryl Gane to Train his Wrestling

The mixed martial arts community has heavily scrutinized Ciryl Gane’s grappling ability following his decisive defeat to Jon Jones at UFC 285. Gane succumbed to a guillotine choke two minutes into the first round, losing his second attempt at UFC gold and leading to an unfortunate anticlimax for the landmark fight card.

Despite the condemnation, ex-UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has offered Gane an opportunity to improve his wrestling skills by inviting him to Dagestan. This offer was made after Gane’s first professional loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270, but it is now more relevant than ever. Dagestan is Nurmagomedov’s home country and is world-renowned for being a hot pot for incredible wrestling talent.

With an 11-2-0 record and both losses occurring in title bouts, Gane has a high ceiling. However, Jones exposed crucial weaknesses in his skillset that could mark his fall from grace. By heeding Nurmagomedov’s advice and training in Dagestan, Gane may be able to turn a corner and reach new heights.

‘Come to Dagestan’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Extends Invitation to Ciryl Gane

“Ciryl Gane, come to Dagestan brother. Come to Dagestan. You have to come Dagestan, stay there [for one or two years and learn about wrestling]” Nurmagomedov extends an open invitation to Gane while discussing the outcome of UFC 270 with CanalPlus Sport.

“He is still young [for a heavyweight],” Nurmagomedov exclaimed. “He’s young, right? He has to come to Dagestan and stay there, learn how to wrestle; learn how to [defend wrestling]. Because [where is the wrestling in France?] There is too big a difference. We have heavyweights who can wrestle with him.

After a couple of years he can become champion. Because his last fight shows his weakness; he has to learn how to wrestle; this is just advice from me.”

Nurmagomedov went on to extend his invitation to Gane’s coaches, keen to express an open-armed approach to collaborating with the former interim heavyweight champion.

What Threats L ie Ahead for Ciryl Gane ?

Despite the defeat, Gane still maintains a joint #1 ranking in the UFC’s heavyweight division with former champion Stipé Miocic. There are rumors circulating that Miocic may go up against Jones at UFC 290 in July.

Gane may have a chance to prove himself once again if he fights the winner of the upcoming match between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, who are ranked #3 and #4 respectively, and are set to clash on April 22. Other potential heavyweight contenders include Tom Aspinall, who will be making a comeback after a year-long hiatus due to a knee injury, and Sergey Spivak, who is currently on an impressive three-fight win streak.

Following the examples set by Ngannou and Jones, up-and-coming fighters are now hungry for the chance to ascend to the top spot in the rankings. With this blueprint in place, the competition is bound to intensify, and Gane will undoubtedly face some formidable opponents.

The opportunity to improve has been presented to Gane by Nurmagomedov, and now it’s up to him to seize the vine that’s been extended. It’s in Gane’s hands to take advantage of this chance and make the most of it.