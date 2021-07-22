Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Agreed To Come Out of Retirement’

A former UFC lightweight champion revealed on social media Wednesday that Khabib Nurmagomedov had “agreed to come out of retirement” with the UFC so long as he’s doing it to avenge his protege’s loss. Rafael dos Anjos has long lobbied for a rematch against Nurmagomedov, and he’s even suggested in the past that he’d be willing to face rising star Islam Makhachev to earn his shot at Nurmagomedov.

It looks like “RDA” is getting his wish, so it could be “Khabib Time” in the UFC again real soon.

Per dos Anjos, it will be RDA vs. Makhachev on October 30 in Abu Dhabi, and RDA would get Nurmagomedov after that so long as he wins that fight.

He posted, “I just heard back from the UFC that Islam accepted to fight me Oct 30 5 rounds in Abu Dhabi and Khabib agreed to come out of retirement to avenge his brother’s loss after that.”

I just heard back from the UFC that Islam accepted to fight me Oct 30 5 rounds in Abu Dhabi and Khabib agreed to come out of retirement to avenge his brother’s loss after that. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 22, 2021

Nurmagomedov defeated dos Anjos by decision in a three-round fight back in April 2014.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Nurmagomedov Retired 29-0 But Continues MMA Career As Coach

Nurmagomedov retired 29-0 after defeating Justin Gaethje by second-round submission at UFC 254 in October 2020.

“The Eagle” currently coaches Makhachev, one of the fastest-rising lightweight prospects in the sport, and he’s told anyone and everyone who would listen to him that Makhachev is on his way to capturing UFC gold in the division that he once dominated.

In his last fight, Makhachev defeated Thiago Moises by fourth-round submission in the main event of the latest UFC Fight Night card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

It was another dominant performance for the 29-year-old Russian, and now he’s won eight straight fights in the UFC.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Makhachev Needs MoreWins Over Top Fighters in Stacked Division

After his stunning victory, Makhachev jumped all the way up to No. 5 in the UFC’s official 155-pound rankings. Still, Makhachev has yet to face a fighter as credentialed as dos Anjos.

RDA is currently ranked No. 7 in the division, but he’s a former champion at 155 pounds, and his resume is packed with top-flight names.

RDA beat Paul Felder in his last fight. He has wins on his resume over the likes of Nate Diaz, Anthony Pettis and Robbie Lawler, and he’s shared the cage with Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Tony Ferguson, and more.

According to dos Anjos on Wednesday, he’ll be the fighter who gets the next crack at the 20-1 Makhachev, and that will give the veteran his big chance to win his way to facing the undefeated Nurmagomedov.

If RDA beats Makhachev, Nurmagomedov returns for one more fight.

If he loses, and that’s probably what Nurmagomedov is betting on happening if agreed to come back the way RDA said he did, he’ll be the biggest name on Makhachev’s record to date.

READ NEXT: ‘All She Does Is Smash Fools and Cash Checks’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel