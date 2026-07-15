Khabib Nurmagomedov: Machado Garry is ‘Difficult’ for Makhachev

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that Ian Machado Garry will be a “difficult fight” for Islam Makhachev.

The UFC welterweight champion Makhachev puts his title on the line for the very first time when he defends it against Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330, which takes place on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While Makhachev has won 16 fights in a row and is the No. 1 pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world right now, Machado Garry presents certain difficulties that other opponents before him have not, and his coach and training partner, Nurmagomedov, believes he can’t take this fight for granted.

Ian Machado Garry Is a ‘Difficult Fight’ for Islam Makhachev

Speaking to Smol Talk, Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 330 title fight between Machado Garry and Makhachev.

“(Machado Garry) runs a lot, his strikes come from a long distance. We’ve never faced an opponent this tall — 190+ cm (6’3″). We’ll have to chase him, close the distance, grab him, and take him down. It will be a difficult fight. Islam is almost 35,” Nurmagomedov said.

Islam Makhachev Favored to Defeat Ian Machado Garry

While Nurmagomedov certainly respects Machado Garry’s abilities, and rightly so, his pupil is still a significant betting favorite to win this fight.

According to the latest betting odds, Makhachev is a -350 betting favorite, while Machado Garry is a +285 betting underdog. The fight is still a month away, so there is still time for this line to shift a bit, but it does feel like Makhachev is going to enter the fight as the favorite.

After all, he’s won 16 straight fights and is looking to break the UFC’s all-time win streak record of 16 that he shares with the legend, Anderson Silva. If he beats Machado Garry at UFC 330, then the record will be his all alone.

Of course, Machado Garry is not going to be an easy fight, as he has won his last two fights over top-ranked welterweights Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad. But he still hasn’t proven he’s a UFC championship-level talent yet, which is why Makhachev is the favorite.