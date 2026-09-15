Khamzat Chimaev Breaks Down Strickland vs. Imavov 2

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev broke down a potential rematch between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov.

Chimaev lost the UFC middleweight championship with a shocking split-decision upset loss to Strickland in the main event of UFC 328 in May.

Although Chimaev has been asking for an immediate title shot rematch since then, it appears more likely that the UFC will give Imavov a chance to fight Strickland instead.

If that happens, then Chimaev likes Imavov’s chances, even though Strickland previously outpointed Imavov in a light heavyweight bout in January 2023.

Khamzat Chimaev Favors Nassourdine Imavov Over Sean Strickland

Speaking to Adam Zubayraev, Chimaev said that he favors Imavov to beat Strickland in a potential rematch.

“Imavov has improved his striking, and he will outstrike him. He’s a very tough guy. All fighters are better than him (Strickland),” Chimaev said.

The former champion added that he still cannot believe that he lost his belt to Strickland, whom he clearly doesn’t respect much as a fighter.

“I replayed that fight in my head a thousand times before the fight. I couldn’t even imagine him beating me,” Chimaev said.

Is UFC Making the Right Choice With Imavov?

Although the UFC has not made the rematch between Strickland and Imavov official just yet, it does seem like this is the next fight that is going to happen, as Chimaev has been talking in recent weeks like a fighter who has realized that he isn’t getting an immediate title shot despite badly wanting it.

While one can certainly argue that Chimaev should have won the decision over Strickland at UFC 328, the fact of the matter is that he lost the fight, and the UFC typically doesn’t like giving immediate rematches to a champion who didn’t defend their belt.

So while a rematch between Strickland and Chimaev is certainly intriguing, it appears as though Chimaev is going to have to rebuild himself up with another win, and that Imavov is going to be the next man to get a crack at Strickland’s belt, perhaps at UFC 335, which takes place on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.