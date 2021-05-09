Khamzat Chimaev Dares Rival: ‘Don’t Run Like Chicken’

UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev has acquired his next target, but the 27-year-old Russian-born Swedish fighter is already looking past him. Chimaev believes he’s on his way to facing UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny in August, and he already wants three more fights after that in two different weight classes.

Chimaev expressed rooting interest in Magny winning his fight over the weekend. Of course, that’s only because he wants the two UFC stars to meet in their own fight later this summer.

He posted, “@NeilMagny Don’t lose on purpose Saturday so you don’t have to fight me August. @danawhite”.

@NeilMagny Don’t lose on purpose Saturday so you don’t have to fight me August. @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 6, 2021

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Magny Won His Fight at UFC Vegas 26

After Magny, 33, defeated Geoff Neal via decision in a three-round contest at UFC Vegas 26 on Saturday, Chimaev declared Magny would be his next opponent.

He posted, “@NeilMagny you’re fighting me next. Don’t run like chicken We will see who slaps who in the cage @danawhite”.

@NeilMagny you’re fighting me next. Don’t run like chicken We will see who slaps who in the cage @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021

Earlier this year, Magny promised to slap Chimaev on-site if the two stars happened to bump into each other.

Chimaev roasted Magny after his loss to Michael Chiesa back in January, and Magny replied, “Make sure you keep that same energy when you see me in person! I’ll give you my word, that I’m slaaping you on sight…”.

Make sure you keep that same energy when you see me in person! I'll give you my word, that I'm slaaping you on sight 👋 and teaching some respect! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) February 2, 2021

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Magny won’t need to bump into Chimaev to slap him. The two stars have verbally agreed to the summer showdown.

Magny said, “Yes. If he wants to come get an a** whipping this summer, let’s do it.”

I asked Neil Magny (@NeilMagny), is Khamzhat Chimaev (@KChimaev) a name that interests you? "Yes. If he wants to come get an ass whipping this summer, let's do it." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 9, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Chimaev Wants Fights at 170 and 185

But Chimaev has higher hopes than just getting his hands on Magny.

In fact, Chimaev already seems to be looking past Magny altogether and onto future dates against other possible opponents.

Chimaev also revealed via social media over the weekend that he plans on alternating fights across both divisions during his upcoming 2021 campaign.

Sure, he might have briefly retired earlier this year due to the lingering effects of an illness, but now “Borz” is feeling great again and he’s ready to fight in two different weight classes at the same time.

He posted, “I’m fighting in August 170 lb September 185 lb November 170 lb December 185 lb be ready…”.

I’m fighting in August 170 lb September 185 lb November 170 lb December 185 lb be ready إن شاء الله. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @seanshelby — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2021

And why not?

Chimaev already won UFC fights in both divisions last year. He keeps calling for showdowns against all the superstars he can find, and he has repeatedly said he wants to share the cage with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as soon as humanly possible.

With goals such as those, he’ll need to be ranked in both divisions. For that to happen, he needs to win fights in each weight class.

Chimaev vs. Everybody

But even that isn’t all that Chimaev desires. He’s also called out the likes of UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

In short, he wants to fight everybody.

Chimaev enjoyed a breakout year in his first four UFC fights in 2020. He’s already become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Now, all he needs are wins against top-level contenders like Magny to prove he deserves to move up the ladder for the kinds of megafights he craves.

READ NEXT: UFC’s Stacked Schedule Includes Champs and Superstars

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel