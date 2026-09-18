Khamzat Chimaev Trashes Judges for Sean Strickland Verdict

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev trashed the judges for the verdict in his title fight at UFC 328 against Sean Strickland.

The judges gave Strickland a narrow split-decision victory and awarded him the UFC middleweight title in the process.

That fight took place in May, but four months later, Chimaev is still miffed about what went down that night, as he feels like the judges erred in their decision.

Khamzat Chimaev Rips Judges

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Chimaev ripped the judges for giving Strickland the title and thus the UFC middleweight title in the UFC 328 headliner.

“It would be good to take the winner because I want to go for the belt. I’m the No. 1 contender. I didn’t lose the match that people think. Like, I never seen a guy win a fight just running backwards and doing just jab, jab,” Chimaev said.

“The judges, some judges, before they said, ‘Damage, damage,’ and he didn’t get any damage from that. After, I was in the gym. So, I don’t know what they was watching there, you know? Next time, maybe gonna do marathon. You can with the fight there as well.”

Khamzat Chimaev Provides Update on Return

Having not fought since the Strickland fight in May, Chimaev still doesn’t have his next fight booked even though he is one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

According to Chimaev, he is in training and waiting for the UFC to call him.

“(Health) updates? I don’t have any updates. I’m just training and want to fight. It’s not so many people that wants to fight. We’ll see what happens. I didn’t see Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell). Maybe when I see, I’ll have something,” Chimaev said.

With Strickland likely fighting Nassourdine Imavov in his first UFC middleweight title defense later this year, Chimaev is going to have to keep waiting for his title shot at 185 lbs.

He hopes to get back into the cage before the end of the year, but so far, the UFC hasn’t called him to match up with his next opponent inside the Octagon. Hopefully, he will get called soon.