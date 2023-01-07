Khamzat Chimaev Looks 2 Weight Classes Bigger in Recent Post

Welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev looks more like a UFC light heavyweight nowadays.

According to the official UFC standings, Chiamaev is ranked No. 3 in the 170-pound division, but the Russian-born fighter hasn’t competed as a proper welterweight since April 2022 when he bested Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. He was scheduled to battle Nate Diaz in September 2022 at UFC 279 as a 170-pounder. However, “Borz” missed weight by nearly eight pounds.

He fought Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight instead, dominating “Trailblazer” via first-round brabo choke. Well, fast forward four months and using the eye test, it doesn’t appear Chimaev is any closer to hitting the 171-pound weight limit.

Take a look at Chimaev flexing in a recent Instagram post:

It’s unclear what division Chimaev plans on fighting in next, whether he decides to cut back down to welterweight or try his hand again at middleweight — or even light heavyweight.