Khamzat Chimaev Responds to Sean Strickland’s Latest Message

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev responded to the latest message sent to him by current champ Sean Strickland.

Chimaev lost his belt to Strickland in a major upset at UFC 328 in May. Since then, he has been asking UFC president Dana White for a rematch, but until now, he hasn’t been given the fight, as Nassourdine Imavov is also in the running to get the title shot.

But on Thursday, things began to look better in Chimaev’s favor when Strickland shared a message to him on X, indicating that a rematch between the two bitter rivals could be coming up in Strickland’s first UFC middleweight title defense in his second reign.

Now, Chimaev has responded to the champ’s latest message towards him.

Khamzat Chimaev Responds to Sean Strickland

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Chimaev shared his first post on X in over a month when he responded to Strickland’s latest message to him.

“This coward started talking again, when you see me again, ask for forgiveness, you’re good at that, the most important thing is don’t cry like a girl next time,” Chimaev wrote on X.

“This girl cried too much, I felt sorry for her, i gave it away like a guy lets his girlfriend do his laundry,” added Chimaev on X.

Will Khamzat Chimaev Get the Rematch?

The question is, will the UFC grant Chimaev the rematch, or will they give Imavov the title fight against Strickland instead?

On paper, Imavov deserves the title shot more, since he has won five fights in a row and has been looking amazing since his last loss, which came against Strickland in 2023.

Chimaev, meanwhile, was undefeated before he blew his unbeaten record with the loss to Strickland earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC decides to do at 185 lbs, as Imavov is far more deserving of the title shot, yet Chimaev is the bigger name and thus more likely to sell more tickets and do bigger viewership numbers on Paramount+, which are, of course, metrics that the UFC finds extremely important these days.