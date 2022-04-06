Khamzat Chimaev Tried to ‘Wrestle’ UFC Women’s 115 Pounder in Sauna

Rising UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev tried to wrestle Tatiana Suarez in a sauna, the women’s strawweight said in a recent interview.

Chimaev (10-0) is not only known for his dominance inside the Octagon, but he’s also one of the biggest personalities in the sport right now. Confident, eccentric and stoic, “Borz” quickly became a fan favorite after earning three victories inside the Octagon from July to September 2020.

Suarez, who is also undefeated in her eight-fight professional career, told the story about her friend Chimaev in a recent interview with Helen Yee.

“Whenever he (Khamzat Chimaev) sees me at the PI (Performance Institute) he comes up and kicks me – like shin to shin,” Suarez said via Low Kick MMA. “I’m like, ‘What are you doing? We don’t even have shin pads on.’ I’m like, whatever it’s okay.”

“A real great friendship, he (Chimaev) just comes over and – the other day, he was trying to like, wrestle me in the sauna,” Suarez continued. “I’m like, ‘Dude, what is happening right now.’ I’m like, ‘No, let’s not do this right here.’”

Chimaev Is Fighting Gilbert Burns This Weekend During UFC 273

Borz will get back to action this weekend when he takes on No. 2-ranked 170 pounder Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida. “Durinho,” a world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and former UFC title challenger, is undoubtedly the toughest test on paper Chimaev has faced thus far.

But whether it’s Burns or another top contender, Chimaev plans to take out anyone in his way.

“The people talk about top, top 10, top 5, doing these things. If somebody stands in my way, I’m going to kill them,” Chimaev said during a UFC 273 promo video via BJPenn.com. “Don’t stand in my way. I’m here, undefeated, undisputed, I’m the champ, I’m the king, I come for everyone.”

Suarez’s MMA Career Has Stalled Due to Injuries

Suarez burst onto the UFC scene when she won “The Ultimate Fighter” season 23 in 2016. The strawweight has won five fights inside the Octagon which includes a TKO victory over inaugural women’s 115-pound champion Carla Esparza.

Unfortunately for Suarez, however, she’s been plagued with injuries. She hasn’t fought since her unanimous decision over Nina Nunes in June 2019 at UFC 238, suffering from a recurring neck injury and then a knee injury. While speaking with Yee, Suarez said she hopes to fight during International Fight Week in July.

“I’m thinking the summer. I’m hoping maybe July, I’m crossing [my fingers] for maybe International Fight Week,” Suarez said via MMA Fighting. “I would like that. I’m just trying to test my knee out. I’ve been doing a lot of grappling lately which is crazy because I injured it grappling so I thought that would be the most mentally draining thing for me in terms of coming back and maybe being a little bit weary. But I’ve been grappling almost every single day. So I guess I’ve overcome that fear. I’m still a little bit reluctant and hesitant in certain situations but I’m feeling really good and the next step is just to do some sparring and see how it holds up during sparring. Then once I feel 100 percent confident, I’ll ask to book a fight.”