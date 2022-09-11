Twitter Reacts to Khamzat Chimaev Running Through Kevin Holland at UFC 279

During UFC 279 on Saturday night, a catchweight bout went down in the co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.
And it was all Chimaev.
Within moments into the first round, Chimaev grabbed a hold of “Trailblazer” and worked his grappling en route to a D’Arce choke at 2:13. With the submission, Chimaev continued his unbeaten streak, improving his professional mixed martial arts record to 12-0.
Well, the fight community took to Twitter to give their take on Chimaev’s destruction of Holland. Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo tweeted: “A lot of unnecessary drama this week, but Khamzat Chimaev is BAD MAN! Such a special talent.”
He continued: “Khamzat Chimaev has absorbed ONE significant strike in his UFC career COMBINED outside the Gilbert Burns fight. That’s ridiculous! A dominant wrestler who is committed to wrestling is a DANGEROUS recipe in this sport.”
“Crazy, @KChimaev is a legend,” former UFC combatant and BKFC fighter Mike Perry wrote.
Former UFC interim lightweight title contender Kevin Lee wrote: “Khamazat overrated af. His Jiu jitsu is mid. He’s aggressive but what else.”
Reactions Continued to Pour In
CBS Sports and “Morning Kombat” co-host Brian Campbell tweeted: “Chimaev the new lineal champ at 178.5 and more frightening than ever.”
“He’s Mike Tyson,” Campbell continued. “He’s Muhammad Ali.”
“Damn Holland lasted a long time in that choke!” former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren tweeted. “I also think he hurt his shoulder on the roll in the last TD sequence.”
“I really didn’t think it was gonna be that easy for Chimaev,” he continued. “Terrible look for Holland.”
“Morning Kombat” host and CBS Sports journalist Luke Thomas proposed: “Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington, yes?”
“Chimaev subs Holland in the first with a D’Arce,” renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted. “Nice to see the guys embrace in a friendly way afterwards. Terrifying stuff from Chimaev. Never really in doubt.”
“Say what you will, Chimaev is a great heel,” he continued. “And he plays it up, too.”
MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura tweeted: “After watching that, the idea of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev just seems even more ridiculous. That truly was gross matchmaking.”
ESPN’s Jeff Wagenheim wrote: “I couldn’t make out everything Khamzat Chimaev said in his postfight interview, but I think was essentially ‘I’m not surprised, motherf******!'”
More Gave Their Take on Chimaev Beating Holland
MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti tweeted: “Khamzat Chimaev really going full heel this week. Even shot a takedown off a glove touch. Dude is scary. Give me him vs. Colby Covington while we wait for the trilogy.”
CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri tweeted: “Khamzat Chimaev has turned himself into the biggest villain in the sport and that is a good thing. The hype will be huge when he fights for a world title.”
With the loss, Holland’s two-fight win streak was snapped and his professional mixed martial arts record fell to 23-8 with one no-contest. Prior to the bout, Holland was supposed to fight striker Daniel Rodriguez in a 180-pound catchweight bout, but after Chimaev missed weight for his welterweight clash with Nate Diaz, he was paired with Holland.