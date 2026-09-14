Ki MMA Announced as Scott Coker’s New Promotion

Long-time combat sports promoter Scott Coker announced that his new mixed martial arts promotion will be called Ki MMA.

Coker is one of the all-time greatest MMA promoters, having previously run Strikeforce, which he created, and Bellator MMA.

Now, he returns to MMA with the creation of Ki MMA.

Scott Coker Announces Ki MMA

On Monday, Coker officially announced his new mixed martial arts promotion, which is called Ki MMA.

Coker will be the promoter, with long-time friend Rich Chou as the matchmaker. The fights will take place in a ring.

“Ki MMA is officially here… welcome to the future of combat sports,” Ki MMA shared on social media.

Coker is one of the most experienced MMA promoters, as many consider Strikeforce to be one of the best all-time promotions. Coker also had tons of experience running Bellator MMA, so he has been involved with many of the biggest promotions in the MMA world for several decades.

He was also the president of K-1 USA before he started promoting MMA, so he has been involved in other combat sports besides MMA.

How Ki MMA Will Work

According to Ki MMA, the promotion will operate in a tournament format, with a 32-man featherweight tournament featuring fighters from four different continents. There will be four separate eight-man tournaments, and the winner of the four tournaments will compete in the semifinals.

“Scott Coker’s Ki MMA announces a 32-man featherweight tournament. Four continents. Eight fighters from each continent. Winner from each continent will move on to the semifinals,” MMA reporter Nolan King shared.

Coker previously used tournaments in Strikeforce, so his holding another tournament-style format in Ki MMA doesn’t come as a surprise, since this is the way that he likes to operate.

We still do not know what fighters will be in Ki MMA, but we will surely get news on the talent soon. We do know that Coker has been traveling the world with Chou over the past several months scouting out talent, so when Ki MMA does announce its roster of fighters, expect them to have signed some talented MMA fighters.