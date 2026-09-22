Kyle Nelson Thirteenth Canadian Added to UFC Edmonton

On October 17, the UFC heads to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for a Fight Night event at the Rogers Place. Kyle Nelson is the thirteenth Canadian added to the 13-fight card. He takes on promotional newcomer Cristian Pérez in the lightweight division. The bout will be the featured fight on the main card.

Both Pérez and Nelson have confirmed the booking on their socials. This sets a new record for the most Canadian fighters on a single UFC card. The previous record was set back in 2011 at UFC 129, which featured ten Canadian athletes. For UFC Edmonton on October 17, every single matchup will feature a Canadian representative, essentially turning the event into ‘Canada vs. The World.

On Home Turf

Kyle Nelson is a 35-year-old fighter out of Huntsville, Ontario, Canada. The lightweight fighter signed with the UFC in 2018 with a 12-1 record. Nelson struggled heavily in his first stretch of fights in the UFC. In his first five fights, he only won by knockout against Marco Polo Reyes. With a 1-4 record in the UFC, Nelson knew his job was on the line in 2023 when he took on DooHo Choi. Nelson struggled again but was saved by an illegal headbutt from Choi. The South Korean got a point deducted, and the fight ended in a draw. Nelson got another chance from the UFC and beat both Blake Bilder and Fernando Padilla to close out the year with a two-fight winning streak.

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After also finishing Bill Algeo by TKO in 2024, Nelson kept climbing in the division and took on Steve Garcia. Nelson missed weight before the fight and got finished in the first round. The Canadian fighter decided to go up in weight to lightweight, where he defeated Matt Frevola last year. Unfortunately for Nelson, he got overwhelmed in his most recent fight against the always-aggressive Terrance McKinney and was finished early. Nelson is now back on home turf to take on promotional newcomer Cristian Pérez.

High Hopes

Pérez is eight years younger than Nelson. The fighter from Mexico is seen as one of the brightest newcomers to the UFC lightweight roster. Pérez’s professional career started in 2019 with the Combate Global promotion. He fought for almost five years in Combate Global and put up a record of thirteen wins and just one loss. Pérez beat opponents like Dumar Roa, Bruno Cannetti, and Sebastian Piedrahita. In 2025, he got the call from the UFC to fight on the Contender Series.

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He took on the Brazilian Manoel Sousa. Sousa won in the third round by knockout and got signed by the UFC. Pérez went back to the regional scene, and after getting a win in April this year, he got a second chance from the UFC to fight on the Contender Series. This time he took on Logan Paxton. Pérez won in the second round via TKO and earned his UFC contract. The Mexican fighter will make his official UFC debut in Edmonton against Kyle Nelson.

UFC Edmonton – Rogers Place (October 17)

Main Card

Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott

Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Kyle Nelson vs. Cristian Pérez

Marc-André Barriault vs. Kyle Daukaus

Louis Jourdain vs. Timmy Cuamba

Mandel Nallo vs. Nate Landwehr

Preliminary Card