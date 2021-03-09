UFC Legend on Jon Jones: ‘They Won’t Let Us in the Same Place’

While attending a UFC event, fight fans won’t see Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in the same place, according to “DC.”

During Monday’s episode of ESPN’s DC & Helwani, the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion said that the promotion will keep himself and “Bones” separated should they be in the same area at the same time.

Jones and DC are two of the biggest rivals in UFC history and will forever be linked together because of their two epic bouts.

“[The UFC] won’t let us in the same place still to this day,” DC said. “If I’m working commentary and Jones has a press event or something, they keep us as far apart as possible. Because they understand, this is real life, son. This is real life.”

MMA fans already know that Jones and DC have the capacity to get physical outside of the Octagon. Rewatch their infamous brawl during a media event for UFC 178 in 2014:

Fans won’t see a third fight between the two as Cormier retired from MMA last year. He now spends his time in the MMA community as an analyst and color commentator. Jones is currently preparing to make his UFC debut and will likely fight the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou.

Jones & Cormier Fought at UFC 182 & UFC 214

Jones and DC were originally supposed to compete for the first time at UFC 178, however Bones pulled out due to an injury. They finally met at UFC 182, with DC challenging Bones for his light heavyweight title.

At that point, Jones had defended his belt seven times, defeating the likes of former light heavyweight champions Loyoto Machia, Rashad Evans and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Cormier was a thrilling new challenge for Bones with his world-class wrestling and experience fighting at heavyweight. They met in the main event and the match went all five rounds, with Bones retaining his title via unanimous decision (49-46 x3).

They would rematch two-and-a-half years later at UFC 214 when Cormier was the light heavyweight champion. This time, Bones ended the fight with an exclamation point, knocking out Cormier in the third round. But a few weeks later, the bout was overturned to a no-contest after Jones failed a drug test and Cormier retained the title.

Cormier Retired After 4 Fights at Heavyweight

DC moved up to the heavyweight division and became the second fighter to simultaneously hold two divisional titles, winning the heavyweight strap as the light heavyweight champion by knocking out Stipe Miocic.

He defended the heavyweight belt once, submitting Derrick Lewis. DC then went on to fight Miocic two more times, losing both bouts. Their second fight, which took place in August 2020, marked Cormier’s final fight of his career, retiring after suffering the unanimous decision loss.

