Rumor Erupts of UFC Legend’s Return [WATCH]

A rumor has erupted in the MMA community that a UFC legend is returning to action but inside a boxing ring.

At the 31-second mark of Triller’s newest Fight Club promotional video, former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell is seen. Fans see a close-up of “The Ice Man’s” face, as well as him throwing his patented hooks. Watch the video below:

The Ice Man hasn’t competed since his first-round KO loss to Tito Ortiz in 2018 during an event by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Liddell competed in the MMA fight at aged 48.

Now 51, Liddell has been featured in Triller Fight Club’s promo video, signaling a potential move to boxing. And as for a potential opponent, MMA Island has suggested De La Hoya. The boxing icon, 48, announced last month that he is making his comeback on July 3 via Triller. And according to a report by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, De La Hoya is targeting a fight with a “big” UFC name.

As per the report, sources told ESPN that De La Hoya signed a multi-fight deal with Triller. There has been no word on Liddell’s status with the company.

Liddell Is Much Larger Than De La Hoya, Has Not Had a Boxing Match

If the fight does come together, fans will likely immediately question the size difference. Liddell fought in the UFC at 205 pounds, whereas De La Hoya competed as high as 160 pounds as a professional boxer. Liddell is billed at 6’2″ with a 76.5″ reach, whereas De La Hoya stands 5’10.5″ with a 73″ reach.

The counter to the size argument would be the obvious difference in boxing skill between “The Golden Boy” and The Ice Man. De La Hoya (39-6) is a highly decorated pro boxer, winning several world titles in different weight classes and knocking out 30 of his opponents.

Liddell (21-9) is known as one of the fiercest fighters in MMA history, earning 13 of his victories by KO and defending his UFC light heavyweight belt four times.

Liddell Is One of the Biggest Names in UFC History

As the UFC was growing in the mid-2000s, The Ice Man was arguably the most famous MMA fighter on the planet. He won the undisputed UFC 205-pound belt in 2005 when he knocked out Randy Couture and went on to defend the belt four times, defeating the likes of Tito Ortiz and Jeremy Horn.

Liddell also holds wins over names including Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem and Kevin Randleman.

The Ice Man had a less-than-stellar end to his fighting career, however, losing five of his last six bouts in the UFC. Four of the losses were either by KO or TKO.

Liddell attempted his MMA comeback in 2018 by taking on Ortiz, who he defeated twice in the past, but was knocked out in the first round.

