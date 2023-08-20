Logan Paul Takes Ricochet Shot as Former Champ Calls Out Sean O’Malley

Henry Cejudo wants a shot at new UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley — and he took a stray shot at Logan Paul in his latest callout.

O’Malley took out Aljamain Sterling on Saturday night, rocking the “Funk Master” with a counter right in the second round and then pouncing him to force a stoppage. O’Malley’s win opened up the floodgates from challengers, including Cejudo, who previously held the title.

“Hey Ronald MethDonald AKA Trans-Barbie…” Cejudo tweeted. “Congrats on landing a punch. Get ready to go down faster than Logan Paul’s fiancé in the bathroom of The ESPY’s. SIGN the Contract Island Boy.”

Paul and his fiance Nina Agdal have currently been under fire from Dillon Danis online for her relationship history. Dannis and Paul are set to box in October.

The tweet from Cejudo was a follow-up to his initial callout after the fight, where he said O’Malley wasn’t even the best fighter in his city. Both train in Phoenix.

“Congratulations pussy,” Cejudo wrote. “How can you say you are the best in the world, When you are not even the best in our city. Dana White can’t give him Chito because he sucks and if you give him Merat he’s only going to wrestle. Let’s run it in PHX.”

Cejudo would be jumping the line if he got a shot at O’Malley. He’s currently the No. 3 contender and is coming off a split decision loss to Sterling, which was his first fight in three years.

Sean O’Malley Wants to Avenge Loss to Marlon Vera

O’Malley’s next fight will be a blockbuster and the new champ has made it clear he wants to avenge the lone loss on his record against Marlon “Chito” Vera. He called him out in the octagon following his win against Sterling and reiterated his interest in his post-fight press conference.

“Just the way he acts – he’s so annoying,” O’Malley said. “He’s not funny and he tries to be. He’s so ugly. He dresses like an idiot. It’s like, ‘God, do I really have to give this guy an opportunity?’ But l’m like, ‘I’ll probably just go out there and whoop his ass and make a lot of money.”

Vera is down for a rematch, especially with a much larger payday coming for their clash.

“Let’s f*cking go,” Vera told reporters. “I’ll beat his ass again.”

Sean O’Malley Eyeing Boxing Fight Against Gervonta Davis

O’Malley expressed after his victory that he has plans outside the octagon as well. He said that he “wouldn’t mind knocking out Gervonta Davis,” who is the current WBA lightweight title holder.

“I feel like it could happen sooner than later,” O’Malley said. “But I also know that UFC is down to get behind stuff like that if it’s big enough and with that performance, I think we’re getting close. But maybe I have to go out there and win a couple more fights, win another belt. I don’t even know if he’s considered a big enough star for the UFC to let that happen. But it’ll happen.”

MMA stars have not fared well in the boxing ring and O’Malley is not a big enough star yet for the UFC to let him turn his sights to a sideshow. O’Malley is expected to stay active as the champ, with December being his proposed date for the Vera matchup.