Ľudovít Klein Books Tough Opponent for UFC Belgrade

Ľudovít Klein returns to the Octagon on August 1 in Belgrade, Serbia. The Slovakian fighter takes on Tofiq Musayev in the lightweight division.

Multiple sources have confirmed the information to Heavy.com. The fight takes place in the Belgrade Arena.

Ľudovít Klein Looking For A Spot In The Lightweight Top 15

Klein has been fighting in the UFC since 2020. With a seven-fight winning streak and a couple of spectacular finishes, he debuted in the UFC with a head kick knockout win in the first round against Shane Young. In 2021, Klein had the worst year of his career in the UFC. After losing a close fight against Mike Trizano, he got submitted by Nate Landwehr. Klein moved up to lightweight, where he saved his UFC career with a split-decision win over Devonte Smith. After a very solid win against Mason Jones, he drew against Jai Herbert. From that moment on, Klein’s career advanced rapidly.

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The Slovakian fighter took big wins over Ignacio Bahamondes and Thiago Moisés. Also, AJ Cunningham and Roosevelt Roberts were beaten, which led to a four-fight winning streak. In May 2025, Klein got a shot at the rankings to take on Mateusz Gamrot. The Polish fighter was too strong on the ground for Klein. Gamrot won via unanimous decision. In his most recent fight, Klein beat Mateusz Rębecki. They both got the ‘fight of the night’ bonus. Klein now looks to keep the momentum going against Tofiq Musayev.

Riding The Momentum After A Bloody Performance In Seattle

Musayev is a fan favorite fighter. The 36-year-old from Azerbaijan is known for his knockout finishes. He fought many of his fights in Rizin FF and Bellator MMA, and won the lightweight grand prix in 2019 for the Japanese promotion. Musayev left the Rizin FF promotion with two back-to-back knockout wins in 2023. It took the UFC till last year to sign him. When the promotion organized its inaugural UFC event in Baku, Azerbaijan, they signed Musayev to fight on the card.

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Musayev was booked against Orolbai at lightweight, but the fight got changed into a 165-lbs catchweight bout after Orolbai wasn’t able to make the contracted weight. The Azerbaijani suffered a loss in the first round in his UFC debut by Kimura. Musayev also faced early adversity in his second UFC bout in Seattle against Ignacio Bahamondes. However, he successfully turned the tide to pull off a unanimous decision victory, with both men taking home the Fight of the Night bonus. Riding the momentum, he hopes to get another win (against Klein) to get him closer to the top 15 in the division.

UFC Belgrade – August 1

Uroš Medić vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Ante Delija vs. Johnny Walker

Aleksandar Rakić vs. Marcin Tybura

Duško Todorović vs. Robert Valentin

Jovan Leka vs. Max Gimenis

Vlasto Čepo vs. Gilbert Urbina

The main event for UFC Belgrade is a fight between Uroš Medić and Daniel Rodriguez in the welterweight division. While Medić enjoys home-field advantage fighting in front of his fellow countrymen, the bout marks the first time either athlete has headlined a UFC card.