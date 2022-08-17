Returning Champ Luke Rockhold Bashed ‘Degenerate Culture’ Granted by Dana White

UFC star Luke Rockhold bashed the promotion and its partners for creating a “degenerate culture” in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Former middleweight champion Rockhold is set to mark his return to action against former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278 on Aug. 20 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rockhold also won the 185 lb crown at the now defunct Strikeforce promotion and defeated Chris Weidman in Dec. 2015 to win the title under the UFC banner.

During a presser for UFC 278, Rockhold pulled no punches in criticizing the reporter who gifted Marlon “Chito” Vera, a traditional Mexican mask. Rockhold also disparaged the association of both Barstool Sports and the famous podcast show “Full Send” with the fighting company.

“I see all you guys around here right now and I see this motherf**ker right here, you gotta do your f**king homework,” Rockhold said. “This degenerate culture of f**king Barstool Sports and Full Send. You gotta do your homework. You can’t approach “Chito” and give him a f**king Mexican mask about his culture. His culture, he’s f**king Ecuadorian, motherf**ker. Do your homework.

“It was a disrespect to him and where he’s from. Being a reporter is about doing your homework. I know you guys got carte blanche because Dana’s f**king partnering with you guys right now but do your f**king homework. Grow a better culture. Stop giving bad culture to kids.”

Rockhold Blasted UFC’s Partnership With the Nelk Boys

Nelk Boys make regular appearances at UFC events. They worked their way up quickly in the mixed martial arts community after forming a friendship with president Dana White, who has been seen hanging out with the group on numerous occasions.

While some fighters do not appear to mind the group, the 37-year-old California native does not like their approach. In an interview with Shak MMA, Rockhold aimed at the influencer group and bashed their partnership with the promotion.

“Incorporating FULL SEND into the UFC is the dumbest thing ever,” Rockhold said. “I see these guys around here and I’m like, ‘Why the f**k are these degenerate kids a part of our f**king company?’ Why is Dana White trying to turn fighting into popular culture? Popular culture is going down the drain. It’s bringing the whole world down the drain.”

Rockhold Called for the Bonus To Be Raised to $200K

Rockhold demanded the promotion raise their current bonus amount of $50,000 to at least $200,000. He argued that the pay structure had regressed from a decade ago compared to UFC 129, which had bonuses of over $100,000 in April. 2011.

In an interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Rockhold made his case for the UFC to change its bonus offerings.

“Remember when they were doing $100,000 bonuses when Jake Shields fought Georges St-Pierre? Now we’re still stuck on $50,000 bonuses,” he said (ht Sportskeeda). “I mean how many billions have we gone up in valuation since that fight — and we’re still tracking backwards and they’re still f****** us on pay. People need to shut the f*** up, ‘Oh, bonus $50,000!’ It’s becoming a thing. Let’s get $200,000 — $200G’s, motherf*****. That’s what you want to hear. The company needs to be reworked a little bit.”