Luke Rockhold Breaks Silence After Suffering Gruesome Facial Injury

Former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold got a taste of bare-knuckle boxing this past weekend. And in short, Rockhold hinted he’ll likely compete in a gloved combat sport in his next outing after suffering a gruesome facial injury.

Rockhold made his bare-knuckle debut as the BKFC 41 headliner opposite Mike Perry on April 29. The two mixed martial artists clashed with their hands in Broomfield, Colorado, and the referee called off the fight during the second round after Rockhold was unwilling to engage. The American pointed to his mouth before the official waved off the contest, and BKFC president David Feldman confirmed to the media post-fight that “some of his teeth got cracked” by “Platinum.”

“So that’s why he wasn’t able to continue,” Feldman said of Rockhold. “His teeth definitely got messed up pretty good.”

That’s all fans had heard about the main event’s sudden ending until Rockhold shared a video on social media the following day.

“Well f***, what can I say?” Rockhold said while showing off a nasty cut on his lip, as well as a broken front tooth. “You can check bare knuckle off the list — some crazy s***. Those little knuckles got me square on the front two. Maybe a beard, maybe a better mouthpiece. It’s a good fight. It’s a shame it had to end that way. Motherf****** Mike, you tough bastard — congrats. Thanks to my sponsors, thank you to the people. I’m not done, some gloves would be nice though.”

Watch Rockhold’s video below via the embedded tweet: