Mackenzie Dern’s Coach Says Gillian Robertson Is in Big Trouble

UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern’s head coach, Jason Parillo, believes that Gillian Robertson is in big trouble at UFC 330.

Dern defends her women’s 115 lbs gold belt for the first time this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 330 when she battles Robertson in what is a highly intriguing matchup between two high-level grapplers.

But while Robertson has historically been one of the most devastating finishers in the women’s weight classes that we have ever seen, Parillo believes she has another thing coming at UFC 330.

Coach Predicting Finish at UFC 330

Speaking on the UFC Countdown show ahead of UFC 330, Parillo explained why he is predicting that Dern finishes Robertson and defends her title in a spectacular fashion.

“In the fight game, it’s easier to win the world title than hold on to it. It’s hard to hold on to it because you lose your hunger, you lose your passion, you already got to the top. Since she’s won the world title, she has shown me more hunger than I’ve ever seen since maybe the first year that I met her,” Parillo said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I think Gillian believes that her grappling is superior. She’s going to find out that it’s not. Mackenzie has an ability to transition into so many different areas down there. She can find a limb, she can find a neck, she can find a leg. Her submission game is definitely on a whole other level than I think Gillian has ever been in front of before, and I see Mackenzie defending her world title in high fashion.”

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Oddsmakers Like Mackenzie Dern’s Chances

With just days to go until UFC 330, the oddsmakers are liking Dern’s chances of defending her title.

Right now, Dern is a -220 betting favorite, with the comeback on betting underdog Robertson at +185, according to the latest betting odds.

While Robertson has a phenomenal ground game, so does Dern, and if this fight stays on the feet, then Dern should have the edge there, so it makes sense why she is the favorite to win this fight.

It all plays out this Saturday at UFC 330.