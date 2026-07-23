Magomed Ankalaev Badly Wants Alex Pereira UFC Trilogy Fight

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev says that he badly wants to fight rival Alex Pereira in a trilogy bout.

Ankalaev has fought Pereira twice, winning a decision over him at UFC 313 to win the UFC light heavyweight belt before losing by TKO at UFC 320 to lose his title.

Magomed Ankalaev Wants Alex Pereira Trilogy

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Ankalaev admitted that a trilogy bout with Pereira is something that he badly wants, though since they are in different weight classes at the moment, a third fight between the two rivals may have to wait a bit.

“I will be chasing that fight, no matter if it takes place at heavyweight or light heavyweight. Although he moved up, so I’m not just focusing on him as I have some business to finish in the light heavyweight division,” Ankalaev said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“But at the end of the day, as long as he’s not retired, I’m sure the UFC would be interested. We are 1-1. I won the first fight, and it’s fair to say it was domination. I lost the second one, but it was just an accident. So, I think the third fight should be very exciting for the fans. Time will tell.”

Magomed Ankalaev Returns at UFC Abu Dhabi

This Saturday in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, Ankalaev returns to the Octagon for the first time since he lost his belt against Pereira when he battles Bogdan Guskov in the five-round headliner.

Guskov took this fight on short notice after filling in for the injured Khalil Rountree Jr., so it’s not surprising to see Ankalaev as a massive -600 favorite to win the fight, with Guskov as a +425 underdog according to the latest betting odds.

Should Ankalaev win the fight, he’ll get right back into title contention and be close to a title shot against current UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, who is currently on the sidelines with injuries.

But for Ankalaev, a third fight with Pereira is the one that he wants more than anything, so perhaps we’ll see a trilogy bout one day.