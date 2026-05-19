Malcolm Wellmaker Issues Statement Following Submission Loss

UFC bantamweight fighter Malcolm Wellmaker issued a statement following a submission loss this past weekend at UFC Vegas 117.

Despite being one of the biggest betting favorites on the card, Wellmaker was submitted in the second round by Juan Diaz, who won a $100,000 bonus for his performance. This was the second loss in a row for Wellmaker, who was also upset by Ethyn Ewing in his last bout. Given that he began his UFC career with two brutal knockout wins, winning bonuses for both of those performances, it’s been very surprising to see “The Machine” lose two straight fights.

Malcolm Wellmaker Issues Statement

Taking to his social media in the days following his defeat, Wellmaker issued a lengthy, emotional statement after losing his second straight fight inside the Octagon.

“For the past 6 months I gave everything I had to try and get better. I mean that literally. Before the stitches even came out my face I was already back in the gym. I tried to develop new tools instead of relying on my power, I studied so much film, I drove literally hundreds of hours back and forth to boxing training in Atlanta. I did privates grappling and worked from bad positions nonstop in the training room… and yesterday I still failed. I don’t care about the slander or even half the paycheck I go home with. It’s just such a horrible feeling to have so many people support you and believe in you… and to go out there and lose. I wanted to get us a win so damn bad. More than anybody could ever know. I gave it everything. And it wasn’t enough. My heart is broken and I hope to put pride and a smile back on yall faces in the near future. But until then, I have to pick up the pieces and find my way back. I love you all. Thank you for everything,” Wellmaker wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Malcolm Wellmaker?

Wellmaker is in a tough spot right now because he’s lost two straight fights, which is never something you want to do in the UFC. Obviously, he’s an extremely talented fighter, and we’ve seen his incredible KO power twice inside the Octagon. But he hasn’t performed well in his last two fights, though it’s worth remembering he has fought two really good prospects in Ewing and Diaz.

For his next fight, the UFC matchmakers would be smart to give Wellmaker a bit of a step down in competition to try to rebuild his confidence. Instead of giving him someone coming off a win, he should be fighting someone coming off one or two losses who isn’t close to the rankings. Taking a look at the UFC bantamweight roster, some potential options include Angel Pacheco, Josias Musasa, Adrian Luna Martinetti, and Mark Vologdin — all standup fighters coming off losses who would make for a fun fight with Wellmaker.

After losing two straight fights, it’s easy for fans to forget what Wellmaker did before that, and why he was such a highly-touted prospect. But don’t write him off just yet. He’s super talented and super hungry, and he has the chance to rebound and show everyone how dangerous he is in his next fight.