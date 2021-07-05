Nick Diaz Targeted by UFC Superstar [LOOK]

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal was stopped by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his last fight at UFC 261 in April, but the 36-year-old is targeting two of the biggest stars in the sport for his return to action later this year. One of them is Nick Diaz. Famed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that news via Twitter on Monday. Helwani posted that Masvidal’s team was hoping to face either Diaz or Colby Covington next later this year and that the fight would happen in either October or November.

Helwani posted, “Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington.”

Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Covington Likely Headed to Rematch vs. Usman

While Covington has been tabbed repeatedly by UFC president Dana White as Usman’s next opponent, the truth of the matter is that the fight hasn’t officially been announced yet.

That leaves the door open for Masvidal.

Masvidal and Covington are former roommates, who Covington labeled in an interview with Heavy last year as “very best friends”. But now the two UFC stars are bitter rivals, and a megafight between the two stars would be an easy sell to the general public.

Still, most pundits expect to see Usman vs. Covington 2 next, and Covington is likely to prefer the title shot over facing Masvidal.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Masvidal vs. Diaz Makes Sense for Both Stars

That would seem to leave Diaz for Masvidal’s return fight.

The 37-year-old hasn’t competed in the UFC’s Octagon since 2015, but he’s long been rumored to be making a UFC comeback.

According to his most recent posts on Instagram, he’s already in great shape again and looks ready to fight right now.

Masvidal stopped Diaz’s younger brother Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in 2019, and Nick Diaz called out Masvidal for a fight soon after that.

Since that happened, White has gone back and forth on whether he actually thinks a comeback for Nick Diaz is legit, but the last word on the matter was that the UFC does expect Diaz to be back in action soon.

It wouldn’t get any bigger or better for the returning Diaz than the chance to face Masvidal.

Masvidal would seem to have two excellent opportunities lined up for his return to UFC action, and Diaz would seem to be the most likely candidate out of the two to get the gig.

Another potential option might be Nate Diaz, but that rematch could be made following Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz, too.

READ NEXT: Face-to-Face With Dana White: ‘Just an Awkward Situation’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel