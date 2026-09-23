Manel Kape Plans to ‘Paint a Masterpiece’ Against Joshua Van

Manel Kape said that he plans to “paint a masterpiece” when he fights UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van next year.

Kape is the No. 1 contender at flyweight and is next in line to fight Van, who is coming off a Fight of the Night unanimous decision win over his rival, Alexandre Pantoja, at UFC 331.

Next up for the champ is Kape, who has earned a title shot after having rattled off four straight wins — all by knockout — to cement his place as the No. 1 contender at 125 lbs.

Manel Kape Promises to Beat Joshua Van

Taking to his social media in the wake of Van’s big win over Taira, Kape promised fans that he would win the belt when he gets the fight.

“The perfect style for me to paint a masterpiece,” Kape wrote on his X.

The perfect style for me to paint a masterpiece. https://t.co/4jtWsnH8nw — Manel Kape (@ManelKape) September 20, 2026

“You’re all going to be surprised by how easy I make this fight look,” added Kape.

You’re all going to be surprised by how easy I make this fight look. https://t.co/4jtWsnH8nw — Manel Kape (@ManelKape) September 21, 2026

When Will This Fight Happen?

Nothing is set in stone yet, but Van vs. Kape is the obvious next UFC flyweight title fight to make, and likely sometime in the first quarter of 2027 after Van heals up following his war against Pantoja, where he absorbed 147 significant strikes in his victory.

Once Van does heal up, then Kape will be waiting for him, and fans will get to see what could very well be one of the most exciting UFC flyweight title fights of all time between two men who prefer to stand and trade rather than beat around the bush with their grappling.

This is going to be an incredible fight when it does go down, as both Kape and Van have knockout power and love to put on a show for the fans.

As far as the betting odds go, Van actually opened up as the betting underdog despite being the reigning and defending champion, which is rather surprising given he just beat Pantoja and Tatsuro Taira to defend his belt in his last two fights.

But clearly the oddsmakers feel like Kape has the power to test Van’s chin, especially in a striking battle between them.