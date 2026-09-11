Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso Officially a Title Eliminator Fight

The women’s flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC is officially a title eliminator at 125 lbs.

With former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko vacating her belt, the vacant title will be fought for between Natalia Silva and Wang Cong at UFC 332.

The winner of that bout will then face the winner of Fiorot vs. Grasso next.

Noche UFC Title Eliminator Set

According to UFC broadcaster Dan Hellie during the Noche UFC weigh-in show, the promotion has officially confirmed that Fiorot vs. Grasso is a title eliminator at 125 lbs.

“Dan Hellie announced on the #NocheUFC weigh-in show that Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso is officially a title eliminator in the UFC women’s flyweight division.”

Title Eliminator Makes Sense

With Shevchenko out for the next year due to injuries, it makes a lot of sense for Fiorot vs. Grasso to be a title eliminator at 125 lbs, as the winner of the bout matches up well, as far as the timeline goes, to face the winner of Silva vs. Wang sometime early in 2027.

Fiorot fought Shevchenko for the title last year at UFC 315 but came up short, losing a unanimous decision in a failed bid to become the new champion. Since then, however, Fiorot has beaten Jasmine Jasudavicius via TKO to once again emerge as a top contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division.

As for Grasso, she is the former UFC women’s flyweight champion, and she is coming off a brutal knockout win over Maycee Barber in her last fight, which snapped a three-fight winless skid for the former champ.

Fiorot vs. Grasso is a fantastic fight, and it should be exciting for the fans to watch at Noche UFC.

Heading into the bout, Fiorot is the betting favorite right now, but you can never count out Grasso, who has proven that she has what it takes to be a champion in the weight class.

It should be a great fight, and with a title shot at 125 lbs now officially on the line between the two, look for both women to bring their best to the Octagon.