Marcedes Lewis Credits MMA for Longevity in the NFL

Football great Marcedes Lewis credited MMA for his longevity in the NFL, having played 20 years in the National Football League.

The 42-year-old Lewis was the second-oldest player in the NFL last season as he suited up for five games with the Denver Broncos, just behind Aaron Rodgers, his former teammate with the Green Bay Packers.

Having played 290 games in the NFL as a tight end from 2006 to 2025, Lewis’ longevity is something that many football observers have long marveled at.

According to Lewis, the secret has been training MMA.

Marcedes Lewis Credits MMA for MMA Longevity

Taking to his social media, “Big Dog” explained why MMA has been so important to his NFL football career.

“After 20 seasons in the NFL, I thought I understood discipline, pressure, and resilience. What most people don’t know about me is that I’ve spent almost every offseason training MMA. Quietly, it’s been one of the biggest contributors to my longevity and a huge reason I was able to play this game for 20 seasons. Now, for the first time in my life, I have the freedom to fully immerse myself in it, not just as offseason training, but as a student of the art,” wrote Lewis on X.

“Football taught me how to compete. MMA, and especially jiu jitsu, is teaching me humility. Every session exposes your preparation, your composure, and your ego. There’s no hiding, no excuses, only truth. The greatest lesson isn’t learning how to submit someone. It’s learning to stay calm, solve problems, and improve your position when life puts you in a bad one. That lesson extends far beyond the mats.”

Marcedes Lewis’ NFL Career at a Glance

Lewis was originally drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 28th overall pick out of UCLA. He spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Jaguars before playing five seasons with the Packers, followed by two seasons with the Chicago Bears and a five-game stint last season with the Broncos.

At age 42 and born in 1984, he is the second-oldest player in the league behind Rogers, who was born in 1983. Still, with his MMA training keeping him in great shape, Lewis may return for part of next season.

Don’t expect him to sign with a team until late in the season, but look for him to try to sign with a contender to win his first Super Bowl.