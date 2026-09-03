Marlon Vera Announces Big Career Change

Veteran UFC bantamweight fighter Marlon Vera has announced a big career change as he has left his long-time head coach, Jason Parillo.

Vera has been working with Parillo for eight years, but after losing his last four UFC fights, the Ecuadorian native has made a big career change as he has left Parillo ahead of his upcoming bantamweight fight at UFC 331 against Charles Jourdain.

Marlon Vera Leaves Jason Parillo

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Vera confirmed that he has left Parillo and that he is now working with a team of fighters, including rising UFC star Raul Rosas Jr., who returns to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 121 later this month against Raoni Barcelos in his first UFC main event.

“After the Mexico fight, we went back to training, and I was trying to figure out what I needed, what’s not getting me to win these close decisions. It was a hard decision because we didn’t have a problem or nothing bad happened. I was just (asking myself) what I could do moving forward to give myself a chance to kill this bad streak and get back into the winning column,” Vera said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I just told myself I don’t want my career to go to the very end and then question if I should have made a change, because sometimes making changes is hard. You don’t want to tell people you love or who have a big spot in your heart, ‘Hey, I’m going to move forward for now, and I’m going to see what I can do.’ So it was a hard decision.”

Marlon Vera Big Underdog Against Charles Jourdain

According to the latest betting odds, Vera is a +200 betting underdog against Jourdain for their upcoming bout at UFC 331.

Clearly, UFC bettors don’t have a ton of confidence in Vera right now, as he has not won a fight since 2023, when he defeated Pedro Munhoz.

To be fair to Vera, he has been fighting many of the best bantamweights in the world. But you can also understand why bettors aren’t confident in backing Vera with their money.