Marvin Vettori Made Huge Mistake Before UFC 263 [LOOK]

UFC middleweight star Marvin Vettori appears to have made a huge mistake ahead of his upcoming title challenge against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on Saturday. Vettori, 27, from Italy, was seen wearing his UFC shorts in a peculiar way for a recent photoshoot, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

Ahead of his UFC 263 main event bout on June 12, the UFC’s television partner in the UK spotted “The Italian Dream” accidentally wearing his pants on backward for some promotional pictures.

Here’s the photo from BT Sport on IG. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/J8oJQD1sOO — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) June 10, 2021

You can see comparison pictures below featuring UFC superstar Nate Diaz and flyweight contender Brandon Moreno. It’s safe to say Diaz and Moreno were wearing their shorts in the more traditional way.

Here’s how the shorts are supposed to be worn. 🧐 Amazing content @btsportufc 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e3oybNRRLp — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) June 10, 2021

According to BT Sport, the UFC logo should be on the front with the Venum logo on the other side.

But that’s not what Vettori did.

Vetorri is set to face Adesanya at UFC 263.

Adesanya beat Vettori by split decision back in 2018 before “The Last Stylebender” had become UFC middleweight champion.

But Vettori is 5-0 since suffering that setback, and now he’ll get another crack at his rival, this time with UFC gold on the line.

Both fighters for sure expect to be victorious at UFC 263. Both probably also expect to have their shorts on the correct way for the fight.

Now, the MMA world waits to see how each of those things pans out.

Best Reactions to Vettori’s Shorts Debacle

There were some funny reactions to the photos BT Sport posted. One user asked the most obvious question: “How didn’t any of the UFC staff notice?”

For real.

It’s a fair point, but the reason the people who work for the UFC probably missed Vettori’s big mistake is likely due to them thinking that the UFC star wouldn’t need their expertise in this particular area.

A better idea was posited by another fan on social media, and this time it was more about the UFC’s television partner, BT Sport.

That fan said, “I don’t like him, but don’t do him like that…”.

That’s another solid take. Why point out such a small but potentially humiliating thing just two days before the biggest fight of Vettori’s life?

Finally, another Instagram user asked, “Why does he look like he’s about to cry?”

Come to think of it, Vettori does have a strange expression on his face.

Maybe it’s because he realized his shorts were on backward in the middle of the shoot?

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 on June 12

UFC 263 takes place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The action-packed UFC card includes two championship fights (Adesanya vs. Vettori and Figueiredo vs. Moreno) as well as the return of one of the biggest superstars in UFC history, Diaz.





You can see the currently scheduled main card matchups for UFC 263 listed below.

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 263 is the next UFC pay-per-view card of 2021, and it’s on the way for this weekend.

