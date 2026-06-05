Matt Schnell Explains Why He Retired Then Unretired From UFC

UFC flyweight fighter Matt Schnell explained why he retired and then unretired from fighting in mixed martial arts.

Schnell takes on Alessandro Costa in a flyweight bout this Saturday at UFC Vegas 118: Muhammad vs. Bonfim. For Schnell, it’s his third fight back in the Octagon since a brief retirement following a loss to Cody Durden in 2024.

After he was finished by Durden at UFC Vegas 97 in September 2024, Schnell left his gloves in the center of the Octagon, signaling his retirement. But he was back six months later when he beat Jimmy Flick by decision at UFC Kansas City in April 2025. He then lost by submission to Joseph Morales at UFC Vegas 111 last November, before making his return to the UFC this weekend against Costa.

So, why the flip-flopping on retirement?

Matt Schnell Explains Why He Retired & Then Unretired From the UFC

Speaking to the media ahead of his fight against Costa this Saturday at UFC Vegas 118, Schnell explained why he briefly retired only to return six months later.

According to Schnell, after losing to Durden — his third straight loss and fourth loss in five fights overall — he thought the UFC was going to cut him. So, instead of getting cut, he decided to save face and retire.

But it was a false start, because UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard wasn’t going to cut him. Knowing he had a second life on the UFC roster, Schnell decided to unretire instead.

“I think I just pitched a fit there in that moment, and I also thought the UFC was going to cut me. Hunter (Campbell) met me in the back, and I’ve got a great relationship with Mick Maynard, but I don’t want to leverage that type of thing. I thought it might be my last one, so I figured get ahead of it a little bit and just retire. (Then I could say) I didn’t get cut – I retired. “But now we’re back. Not my best moment, if I’m being honest – an emotional moment, one where, if I could take it back, I would have. But it is what it is,” Schnell said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Matt Schnell vs. Alessandro Costa Betting Odds

According to the latest betting odds ahead of Saturday’s flyweight bout on the UFC Vegas 118 prelims, Schnell is a giant +425 underdog, with Costa a -600 favorite. By the odds, Schnell is the biggest underdog on the entire card.

While Schnell is an experienced veteran with a terrific submission game, he doesn’t have a great chin, and his own submission defense is suspect, too, so going up against someone as dangerous as Costa, it’s no surprise to see him enter this fight as a big dog.

We’ll see how the fight plays out and whether or not Schnell can pull off a gigantic upset. But if he does lose again, it will be interesting to see if the 36-year-old Louisiana native decides to walk away from MMA again or if he decides to keep fighting — and if he decides to step away from the sport again, if it will be for good this time.