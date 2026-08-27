Mauricio Ruffy Promises to Go for KO Against Arman Tsarukyan

UFC lightweight star Mauricio Ruffy promised that he would go for the knockout against Arman Tsarukyan when they fight at UFC 331.

Ruffy takes on Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 in a true striker vs. grappler matchup.

It’s obvious what both men will try to do in this fight: Tsarukyan will try to get the fight to the mat, while Ruffy will attempt to keep it standing and go for the knockout.

Mauricio Ruffy Says He Will Try for KO at UFC 333

Speaking to the media ahead of the big fight, Ruffy made sure to let the fans know that he will do everything in his power to knock Tsarukyan out.

“I don’t want to talk too much. I don’t want to underestimate the guy, but I get into the octagon aiming for a knockout. That’s what I’m going to look for. There’s no deal for me. There’s no agreement on this. I get into the octagon for that. And that’s what I want to do. That’s what I train for. And I’m going to be looking for the knockout the entire fight,” Ruffy said (via MMAFighting.com).

“I have a plan to knock my opponents out and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not saying I will knock them out, but I will always try to knock them out. I always have a plan to knock my opponents out and it doesn’t matter what comes from the other side. And like we like to say in Brazil, those who can do more, cry less.”

Mauricio Ruffy Knows That Arman Tsarukyan Will Shoot for Takedowns

Although the Brazilian is going to try to get the KO, he knows his takedown defense will need to be strong, as he is quite cognizant of the fact that Tsarukyan will shoot for takedowns immediately.

“[My opponent’s] plan is the same every time I fight, to come grab me and take me down. I’ve been working on this, putting myself out of comfort zone. I’m here to become a better fighter. I go tot he gym to try and get better and evolve, and this fight is an opportunity to show myself, not anyone else or fans, how my dedication has helped me. I’m still learning this sport, and I like what I’m seeing. Let’s continue to show that we continue to evolve,” Ruffy said.

Will he be able to stop the takedowns? We will find out soon when UFC 331 takes place on September 19 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

According to the betting odds, the oddsmakers don’t like Ruffy’s chances of doing that, as Tsarukyan is currently a -380 betting favorite, with the comeback on Ruffy at +300.

Clearly, the bookies feel like Ruffy is going to get taken down in this fight and beaten on the ground, where he has shown a past weakness and where Tsarukyan excels.

But if he can keep the fight standing, then he’s going to have the chance to land another highlight-reel knockout on his opponent’s chin.