Max Holloway Breaks Down UFC 331 Lightweight Co-Main Event

UFC lightweight contender Max Holloway broke down the UFC 331 co-main event tonight between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy.

In what could be a title eliminator at 155 lbs, Tsarukyan battles Ruffy for five rounds or fewer in the UFC 331 co-main event.

Ahead of the bout, Holloway shared his thoughts on how he sees the match playing out.

Max Holloway Predicts Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Holloway shared his prediction for Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy.

“I think Arman takes that out of the playbook and he uses his wrestling early and often. I think Ruffy will survive and will land good shots but at the end of the day, I think time and control is going to be on Arman’s side and I think Arman uses his wrestling to a decision,” Holloway said (via Bloody Elbow).

Depending on how this fight between Tsarukyan and Ruffy plays out, Holloway could potentially be in line to fight either man in his next fight, so you know he will be paying close attention to how this bout plays out tonight at UFC 331.

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Max Holloway Predicts UFC 331 Headliner

In addition to sharing his prediction for Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy, Holloway also shared his thoughts on how he sees the main event of UFC 331 playing out in the rematch between UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and former champion Alexandre Pantoja.

“I don’t think Joshua Van gets finished here. I think Pantoja wins this with a decision. He leans on his wrestling and grappling a lot. I think he gets Joshua to the ground and I think he just gets him there, holds him there and controls him for a bunch of the fight,” Holloway said.

It will be interesting to see how Holloway’s predictions for both of the big fights at UFC 331 play out in comparison to what actually happens in the cage tonight.

Both of these fights should be awesome to watch regardless of who gets their hand raised, so don’t forget to tune into UFC 331, as it should be a great night of fights where a potential new UFC flyweight champion may be crowned.