Max Holloway ‘Chasing a Moment That Beats 300’ at UFC 329

Max Holloway said that he is “chasing a moment that beats 300” when he fights rival Conor McGregor at UFC 329.

Holloway welcomes McGregor back from a five-year layoff when he battles him in the headliner of UFC 329, which takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans are eager to watch this bout between fan favorites because it will likely be a stand-up war between two men who prefer to stand and trade, which is exactly what happened when Holloway fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

In that fight, Holloway scored arguably the greatest knockout win in UFC history when he KO’d Gaethje with just one second left in the fifth round after the two fighters stood in the center and chucked bombs.

It was an iconic knockout, and Holloway is hoping to top it against McGregor at UFC 329.

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Max Holloway Hoping For Highlight-Reel KO Over Conor McGregor

Speaking to David Adesanya, the brother of UFC legend Israel Adesanya, Holloway admitted that he hopes he can recreate another iconic finish on McGregor that is reminiscent of what he did to Gaethje at UFC 300.

“I’m just chasing a moment that beats 300, to be honest. That 300 moment that I had, that’s what I’m chasing, or even to recreate. Just get close to that moment, do it against Conor McGregor, with how many eyes? This is a huge ass event. You see how big. How many eyes is on this one? Oh my God, it’s going to be insane. That’s what I’m chasing, man. I’m chasing that high. I really want another moment like that. If I can put him face down, that would be great,” Holloway said.

Max Holloway Hoping to Get Back Into Win Column

For Holloway, this fight against McGregor is a big opportunity for him to get back into the win column after he lost a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira in his last fight at UFC 326.

In that fight, Holloway was the betting favorite, but he looked like a huge underdog as he was just taken down over and over again by Oliveira, as his takedown defense was not up to par that night.

Against McGregor, Holloway likely won’t have to face that sort of grappling-heavy style, as this bout is more likely going to be a striking battle between the two long-time rivals.

If that is indeed the case, then Holloway is going to have his chances to land a big shot on McGregor’s chin and recreate that UFC 300 moment at UFC 329, if not top it.

This is going to be a fantastic fight between two of the most popular fighters in UFC history. Both McGregor and Holloway are loved by MMA fans, and given how their styles match up, this fight simply can’t be boring.

Look for the two to stand and bang until someone falls. Holloway is the betting favorite for the bout given his youth, cardio, and durability advantages, but McGregor has the power to put him out, too, leading to what should be a very fan-friendly fight between the two MMA superstars.