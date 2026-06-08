Max Holloway Reacts to Fighting at 170 lbs for the 1st Time

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway shared his reaction to fighting at 170 lbs for the first time in his MMA career.

Holloway battles UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 329, which takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For Holloway, this is the first time he’s ever fought at 170 lbs, after spending his entire MMA career at 145 lbs and 155 lbs during his career to date.

But he’s not worried about the weight class, as he’s confident he can defeat McGregor in the rematch, regardless of what he and his opponent weigh.

Max Holloway Reacts to Making UFC Welterweight Debut

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Holloway shared his reaction to fighting at 170 lbs for the first time as a pro MMA fighter.

“My thoughts on the fight being at 170 was like, who cares? Weight is just a number. Real gladiators back in the day, they didn’t walk around with a scale. You show up and you fight, and I’m a fighter. That’s what I do – open weight class, whatever weight class. I’m glad I get to share the octagon with him,” Holloway said (via MMAjunkie.com).

For Holloway, this will be his official MMA debut at welterweight, while McGregor is 2-1 at 170 lbs, with wins over Donald Cerrone and Nate Diaz, plus a loss against Diaz, in the welterweight division.

Will Max Holloway Win His Rematch With Conor McGregor?

When Holloway meets McGregor in their rematch at UFC 329, he will be looking to get revenge on McGregor, 13 years in the making.

The first time these two fought was way back in 2013, when both men were much younger and still relatively new to MMA. In their first fight, McGregor used wrestling to take Holloway down to the mat and control him for a decision win. Though McGregor prefers to stand and trade, he tore his ACL in that bout and was forced to grapple, which turned out to be a wise decision.

13 years later, though, Holloway is confident he can get the last laugh.

“That old fight with him, 13 years ago we fought – 13 years. And this question is asked a lot: ‘Do you watch it? Can you take anything away from it?’ And the answer is, no. It’s 13 years. We were two young, scrawny guys trying to make a name for ourselves, and now we’re here,” Holloway said.

“He did what he did. He changed the sport in a major way. Glad to have him back, but unfortunately he’s got to see me, and five years is a long time (to be out). But I’m getting ready for the best Conor McGregor there is. I know he’s taking it serious. He looks like he’s taking it very serious, and I’m excited for the challenge.”

According to the latest betting odds, Holloway is a -300 favorite, with McGregor as a +250 betting underdog. These odds have been fluctuating, so they might end up being closer by the time the fight happens, but it does appear that the betting public believes that Holloway’s welterweight debut is going to be a successful one when he meets McGregor at UFC 329.