Merab Dvalishvili Wants to Fight Song Yadong After UFC 333

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili says that he wants to fight Song Yadong should he emerge victorious at UFC 333.

Dvalishvili battles UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 333 as he looks to regain the title he lost last year to his long-time rival.

Should Dvalishvili win the fight, he’s already got his eyes set on his next title challenger, as he thinks Song is worthy of fighting for the belt.

Merab Dvalishvili Wants Song Yadong Next

Speaking at the UFC 333 pre-fight press conference, Dvalishvili made it clear that Song should be his next opponent if he beats Yan and wins back the UFC bantamweight championship.

“That’s a good idea, actually. IIf UFC will do this, they don’t usually do this, but God willing when I will win against Yan, if they bring Song Yadong, that would be nice because yeah, I think he’s next, that’s a no-brainer,” Dvalishvili said (via Bloody Elbow).

Merab Dvalishvili Willing to Fight Again Next Month

Last year, Dvalishvili fought four times in 2025, helping the UFC save several cards by stepping up when they needed someone to fight.

That high rate of activity caught up to him when he lost to Yan in a fight where he admitted fatigue afterward, and it is the reason he has decided to take off 10 months before this trilogy bout.

But Dvalishvili is hoping that, if he does beat Yan at UFC 333, he can get back on a busy schedule and fight Song next, potentially even in November at UFC 334.

“I don’t regret that I was busy last year and I’m happy even when I lost. It’s fine, it’s part of the sport, but if you ask me again to fight Petr Yan two months after I defend my belt, I’m not going to do the same thing right now because I needed more time against Petr Yan. But everybody else, I can fight Song Yadong in November in Madison Square Garden,” Dvalishvili said.

The Georgian is the underdog tomorrow night at UFC 333 as he is +135 against Yan, who is a -160 favorite to defend his title.