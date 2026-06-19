Michael Bisping Not a Fan of Alex Pereira ‘Crying’ About Ciryl Gane

UFC commentator Michael Bisping is not a fan of how Alex Pereira has been “crying” about Ciryl Gane after their fight at the White House.

Pereira lost via second-round TKO to Gane in the co-main event of UFC Freedom 250 in a failed bid to become the interim UFC heavyweight champion.

After the fight, Pereira went on a media tour where he ripped Gane for being a “dirty” fighter for what he believed were illegal, back-of-the-head strikes that led to him getting finished. He has also trashed referee Herb Dean for not warning Gane about the perceived illegal strikes.

In Bisping’s view, the way that Pereira has been conducting himself in the wake of his loss has been disappointing, and he is urging him to take the loss like a man and move on.

Michael Bisping Criticizes Alex Pereira

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping explained why he is not a fan of the way that Pereira has been conducting himself in the wake of his loss to Gane.

“Listen, he lost the fight, there’s no shame in that whatsoever. But sitting there, complaining and crying about it, and going on about how he was fouled, it’s just not a good look. I don’t know who is advising him and letting him say this, but someone should pull him aside and tell him he was beaten. Fair and squared. Ciryl Gane wasn’t getting tired, by the way, that’s another thing Alex Pereira said, that that’s why he was lying on the floor after the fight. I’ve lain on the floor after many of my fights, because it’s done! It’s over! All of the pressure, training that you’ve done leading into this moment. It was all worthwhile,” Bisping said (via BJPenn.com).

Alex Pereira Wants Rematch With Ciryl Gane

One thing that Pereira has made clear is that he wants a rematch with Gane after what happened at UFC Freedom 250.

He’s unlikely to get it, though, at least not now, because by winning the UFC interim heavyweight title, Gane punched a ticket to a UFC heavyweight title unification bout against champion Tom Aspinall for later this year.

In the meantime, Pereira would be wise to stay active and get another win to remain in title contention in the UFC’s heavyweight division, since he’s confirmed that he is staying at heavyweight going forward despite the loss to Gane.

A matchup against Josh Hokit would be interesting as it’s a grudge match, plus, stylistically, it would be intriguing to see what Pereira would do going up against an elite wrestler with knockout power like Hokit.

But, as Bisping said, the best course of action right now for Pereira is to stop talking about Gane. He’s said his piece, and now it’s time to move on and start looking ahead to the rest of the UFC heavyweight division.

Gane will always be there, and a rematch can happen down the road. But continuing to harp over spilled milk just isn’t a good look for Pereira at the moment.