Michael Bisping Rips ‘Sore Loser’ Alex Pereira

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping ripped Alex Pereira for the handling of his loss against Ciryl Gane, calling him a “sore loser.”

Pereira lost via second-round TKO to Gane in the co-main event of UFC Freedom 250 in a failed bid to become the interim UFC heavyweight champion. But Pereira complained after the fight that Gane hit him with illegal shots to the back of the head, calling his rival a dirty fighter and saying that referee Herb Dean erred in not deducting a point from Gane for the illegal strikes.

Michael Bisping Calls Alex Pereira a ‘Sore Loser’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping shared his honest thoughts on how Pereira has acted in the wake of his loss to Gane at UFC Freedom 250.

“Alex Pereira took on Ciryl Gane and was soundly beaten in the second round, and I think we can all agree on that. Yeah, OK, there might have been a couple of back-of-the-head shots, and Ciryl Gane didn’t cheat. He won impressively. He dropped him with a jab, and then he dropped some elbows, and maybe a couple of them were misplaced. But Pereira got back up, he worked up, he showed a lot of heart, but then he got battered,” Bisping said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“He got beaten badly, and I’m not saying that as a guy that dislikes Alex Pereira. I’ve got nothing against Alex Pereira. I think he’s incredible for the sport and what he brings to the octagon, the excitement that he brings, the frequency of his fights. Everything about Alex Pereira is what the UFC wants, and it’s what we want to see as fight fans. But he went on a bit of a campaign afterwards where, I’ll be honest, he was a bit of a sore loser about it.”

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Alex Pereira Wants Rematch

With UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall still out with an eye injury, Pereira has called for a rematch against Gane.

UFC president Dana White said that the division needs to keep rolling, so it’s possible that Pereira gets his wish and gets the chance to get revenge.