Michael Bisping Unsure if Ilia Topuria Will Ever Be the Same

UFC commentator Michael Bisping is unsure if Ilia Topuria will ever be the same after he was beaten by Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250.

Topuria took a ton of damage against Gaethje in the main event of the UFC White House card last weekend, especially to his face and eye, ultimately leading to his corner stopping the fight at the end of the fourth round.

It was a shocking way that the fight played out, as most people heading into it thought that Topuria would knock Gaethje out and continue his undefeated streak inside the Octagon. Ultimately, that was not the case, as Gaethje put an epic beatdown on Topuria and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of all time in the UFC.

Now, after that win, Bisping is unsure if Topuria will ever be the same.

Michael Bisping Unsure About Ilia Topuria Going Forward

Speaking on the JAXXON Podcast, Bisping admitted that he is unsure about Topuria’s future in MMA after absorbing so much damage against Gaethje.

“He might never be the same fighter. He was undefeated. He got beaten badly. I’m a fan of Ilia Topuria, not only the way he fights, the way that he carries himself. He’s a really cool guy. He’s a gentleman. There’s no controversy. He’s a cool guy. I think Josh Hokit rattled him a bit at the press conference. He was a little bit off all week because of the stuff from Hokit, and he pushed Justin Gaethje (at the weigh-ins),” Bisping said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“I think he lets his emotions get in the way a little bit. However, when you lose a fight like that, you’ve been beaten. Like ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed: He was destroying everyone, then he lost one fight, and he was never the same again. Now you know you can be beaten. There’s that doubt in there. Who knows? Maybe he comes back, and he’s a better version of himself, but we don’t know until that happens.”

What’s Next for Ilia Topuria?

After taking so much damage against Gaethje, Topuria has been medically suspended for 180 days, though a doctor can clear him to return to the Octagon sooner than that.

Still, he’s likely going to be out for a while after he absorbed so much attrition against Gaethje.

When Topuria does return, he most likely will continue to fight in the UFC lightweight division, even though he did look small against Gaethje. Some observers of the sport have suggested Topuria should move back down to featherweight, a division he previously dominated, but it feels more likely that he will stick at 155 lbs going forward.

For his next fight, look for Topuria to potentially get matched up against Paddy Pimblett in a grudge match, depending on the outcome of his UFC 329 bout against Benoit Saint Denis.

In the wake of Topuria’s loss to Gaethje, Pimblett called Topuria a “quitter,” so he continues to plant the seeds of a potential fight down the road between the two rivals.

Depending on Topuria’s health, there is a good chance that Pimblett could be his next opponent.