Michael Morales Calls Out Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC welterweight contender Michael Morales is interested in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov for his next fight inside the Octagon.

Morales has not fought since his TKO win over Sean Brady last November at UFC 322. He would like to fight UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev next, but it appears that Makhachev is fighting Carlos Prates instead.

Therefore, Morales would like to fight Rakhmonov, the former No. 1 contender who has been out for two years due to injuries.

Michael Morales Wants Shavkat Rakhmonov

Taking to his social media, Morales posted a hype video calling out Rakhmonov for a fight.

“Islam, since you came to my division and took the belt, I have been asking for the fight, you know who I am. About Prates and me, you said ‘Let them fight’, alright, I respect that. But after that, no more excuses. You and me for the belt. Prates, you said the UFC never offered you the fight with me. You said you will knock me out in the first round, perfect bro, let’s do it. You want the belt, I want the belt, let’s find out who’s next. But, if you guys have different plans, Islam, if you prefer Prates because you prefer an easier fighter, I have (my fight) for 2027. The final boss of this division, Shavkat Rakhmonov. You know where to find me. Oh, I almost forgot, (expletive) Ian Garry,” Morales said in the video (via Bloody Elbow).

Michael Morales vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Fight Makes Sense

If the UFC is going to book Makhachev vs. Prates next, then a matchup between Morales and Rakhmonov makes a lot of sense, as long as Rakhmonov is fully healthy after missing two years due to injuries.

This would therefore be like a mini-tournament in the UFC welterweight division, with Makhachev vs. Prates and Morales vs. Rakhmonov on either side of the bracket to determine the next title fight after that one.

We’ll see what the UFC ultimately ends up booking next, but what Morales is saying about the welterweight division makes a lot of sense, and his callout of Rakhmonov is a sensible one.