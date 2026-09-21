Michael Morales & Ian Machado Garry Agree to UFC Fight

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contenders Michael Morales and Ian Machado Garry have agreed to fight each other inside the Octagon.

Machado Garry is coming off a unanimous-decision defeat to UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 in August, in a fight where Morales was the backup fighter but didn’t end up being needed.

UFC president Dana White was critical of Machado Garry’s performance in the bout, as he felt like the Irishman lacked killer instinct.

Now, with both men currently without an upcoming fight booked, it looks like the two welterweights are interested in scrapping each other.

Michael Morales & Ian Machado Garry Want to Fight

Taking to his Instagram, Morales shared a DM exchange with Machado Garry where the two welterweight stars agreed to fight each other, mentioning a rumored event in Saudi Arabia as a potential location.

Machado Garry: I wanna fight before the end of the year and I’m being told you’re not available – You were able to be the back up for the world title fight but not able to take a fight with me now? You’ve also asked to be a back up for the next title fight, but still not available to fight with me? Looks like someone is avoiding me. Talk all that (expletive) online then don’t agree to fight? What’s going on here?

Morales: My son, what are you talking about? I fight whenever you want I just want a contract and that’s it I’ll kick your ass

Machado Garry: Saudi. November 28th Let’s do it

Morales: Sign it, my son, and we’ll do it

Will the UFC Book This Fight?

Now, the question is: will the UFC book Machado Garry against Morales?

On paper, this fight makes total sense, especially if Carlos Prates gets the next welterweight title shot against Makhachev, as expected.

If that happens, then Morales will seemingly be left without a dance partner, which is where Machado Garry comes into play.

Those two can fight each other, with the winner being next in line to fight the Makhachev vs. Prates winner, especially if Morales is the one who wins.