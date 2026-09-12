Michael Page Reacts After Being Released by the UFC

Former UFC fighter Michael Page shared his reaction after he was released by the promotion after not being offered a new contract.

Despite an impressive 5-1 record inside the Octagon, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the UFC has no interest in bringing Page back, whose fights weren’t exactly exciting to watch.

Now, Page has shared his reaction.

Michael Page Reacts to Big News

Taking to his social media, Page shared his initial reaction to the UFC not bringing him back on a new contract.

“That was fun…. What’s next?” Page wrote on his Instagram.

Page also shared a humorous post where he reacted to the negative comments that have been directed his way since his last fight, which was a boring decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris.

“Me trying to handle the internet’s opinion,” Page wrote.

Michael Page Has Suitors

Despite a subpar run in the UFC as far as excitement goes, the fact of the matter remains that Page won five of his six UFC fights, and that will garner him plenty of interest on the open market.

Already, MVP MMA’s Jake Paul and BKFC’s David Feldman have come out and publicly stated that their fight promotions have interest in bringing Page in. You also have Scott Coker’s new MMA promotion, tentatively called Strike MMA, which could be interested in bringing Page in as well. Plus, there is Karate Combat out there, and then Page could also try his hand at professional boxing.

So, while things did not work out for Page inside the Octagon, his combat sports career keeps moving on, and there will be plenty of options for him to consider as he looks to move forward with his career.

That won’t be in the UFC, though, and fans are likely happy for that, given that Page simply never lived up to the high expectations that fans had for him inside the Octagon.

But that doesn’t mean he’s a bad fighter, and if he gets matched up against worse competition, he could return to being the knockout artist that he once was in Bellator MMA.