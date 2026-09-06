Michael Page Unsure if UFC Will Re-Sign Him After Stinker Fight

UFC middleweight veteran Michael Page said that he is unsure if the promotion will re-sign him after a stinker fight at UFC Paris.

Page improved to 5-1 with a unanimous decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris, but the fight was not exciting to watch, and the crowd responded by booing both fighters throughout the third round, especially after the decision was read.

This fight was the final bout on Page’s six-bout UFC contract, and he is unsure if the promotion will give him a new deal.

Michael Page’s UFC Future in Doubt

Speaking to reporters after his win over Ruziboev at UFC Paris, Page admitted that he isn’t confident that the UFC will give him a new contract, admitting the company wasn’t thrilled with his performances coming into this fight and won’t be after this one.

“They (UFC) weren’t happy with me before, they’re not gonna be happy with me now,” Page said (via Bloody Elbow).

“Whether it’s after that performance because it just feels like it’s the same thing. So, if I put myself in their shoes it’s like, same thing. ‘We can sign him again but are we gonna see much more?’”

What Will the UFC Do?

Despite moving to 5-1 in the UFC, it feels unlikely that the promotion will give Page a new deal given how poor a performance he put on against Ruziboev.

Page once again never went for the finish, even when he hurt Ruziboev late in the third round. He simply refuses to take risks in his fights, preferring to stay on the outside and win on points.

While winning is ultimately the goal of fighting in mixed martial arts, the fact that Page isn’t getting any finishes makes it unlikely that the UFC will re-sign him.

If he does leave the UFC, there will still be suitors for his services. For instance, if MVP MMA does another card, then Page could be signed to fight Mike Perry or Nate Diaz.

He could also potentially go to a striking-only sport such as Karate Combat or potentially move back to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.