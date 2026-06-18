Middleweights Looking to Get Back on Track at UFC 330: EXCLUSIVE

On August 15, the UFC returns to the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia for UFC 330. In the middleweight division, Mansur Abdul-Malik looks to get back in the winning column. He takes on Dustin Stoltzfus.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com. Both Abdul-Malik and Stoltzfus lost their last fight and are looking to climb towards the top 15 again at middleweight.

Mansur Abdul-Malik Wants To Get Back On Track

The 28-year-old Mansur Abdul-Malik is widely regarded as one of the biggest talents in the UFC middleweight division. Abdul-Malik started his professional career in 2021 and racked up five wins within three years, all by finish. In 2024, he got invited to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series. Abdul-Malik won in the second round via TKO against Wes Schultz and earned the contract. In his debut, barely three months later, he finished Dusko Todorovic via knockout in the first round.

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In 2025, Abdul-Malik overcame adversity in the first round against Nick Klein but was able to turn it around and finish his opponent via TKO in the second round. After an overturned win against Cody Brundage (mistake by the official), Abdul-Malik ended 2025 with a quick Guillotine Choke finish over Antonio Trocóli. Earlier this year, he took on Yousri Belgaroui. Abdul-Malik struggled heavily in the fight and was finished via TKO in the third round. The first setback of the 28-year-old’s career. Now he looks to get back in the win column against Dustin Stoltzfus.

Dustin Stoltzfus Is In Desperate Need Of A Win

Stoltzfus, who has German heritage, fought the majority of his early fights in Germany. The American fighter got his opportunity to get into the UFC in 2020 during Dana White’s Contender Series. He took on Joe Pyfer. Stoltzfus won via TKO in the first round after Pyfer injured his arm after being slammed to the ground. Stoltzfus signed with the UFC. He struggled heavily early on in the Octagon. Stoltzfus won against Dwight Grant but lost his other four fights. At the beginning of 2023, he had his back against the wall when he took on power puncher Punahele Soriano.

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Stoltzfus fought well and finished Soriano via rear-naked choke submission in the second round. After that win, Stoltzfus fought a great fight against Brunno Ferreira but got knocked out by a vicious spinning elbow. Within five months, he returned and got back on track with a first-round TKO win over Marc-André Barriault. It was the final win in the UFC for Stoltzfus. He lost both his fights in 2025 against Nursultan Ruziboev and Kelvin Gastelum. Stoltzfus needs to win against Mansur Abdul-Malik to make sure his next fight will be in the UFC as well.

UFC 330 – August 15 (Xfinity Mobile Arena)