Mike Davis Trashes Nurullo Aliev Following UFC Abu Dhabi Loss

UFC lightweight Mike Davis trashed opponent Nurullo Aliev after losing a unanimous decision to him at UFC Abu Dhabi.

In a preliminary card fight, Aliev repeatedly took down Davis over and over again en route to a unanimous decision win. But while Aliev had eight takedowns and 12:25 of control time, he only landed 13 significant strikes, which frustrated Davis, as he felt that Aliev was just trying to hold him down to the mat and not actually fight for a finish.

Mike Davis Trashes Nurullo Aliev

Taking to social media following UFC Abu Dhabi, Davis trashed Aliev for the way he fought him.

“I know a lot of people are going to misconstrue everything I say. Nurullo is the worst fighter i have fought! Fax, In terms of skill-he has ONE. He is wrestler that is a big difference than being a fighter. Im not bashing the @ufc by anymeans. But listen, I have been ridiculed and demoted in a way for my fight against ziam. I was told that they didnt even want to resign me because I ‘pulled guard’….. I’m not even joking,” Davis wrote on X.

“It took me so long to get a fight because they had to push so hard to even get me a new contract. Then I was told, I have to fight this kid the way I fought mason jones or sodiq Yusuf to keep my job. So if you’re telling me that. What about this guy? If im being threatened for putting on an exciting fight against ziam. How is this guy allowed to literally hold you for 13 minutes and throw 13 punches in total but be praised for it ?HOW? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.”

What’s Next for Mike Davis?

The loss to Aliev dropped Davis to 5-3 overall in the UFC. He was coming off a knockout win over Mitch Ramirez, but with this loss to Aliev, Davis has now dropped two of his last three bouts.

As Davis noted, he recently signed a new, four-fight contract, so he likely won’t be cut, but he surely needs to win his next UFC fight.