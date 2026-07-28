Mike Malott Set to Headline UFC Edmonton

Canadian UFC star Mike Malott is set to headline the upcoming UFC Edmonton card when he takes on Joaquin Buckley.

Malott vs. Buckley will be the main event for UFC Edmonton, which takes place on October 17 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The UFC made the bout official on Tuesday via its Canadian broadcast partner, Sportsnet.

“HEADLINING ON HOME SOIL ONCE AGAIN Canada’s Mike Malott will take on Joaquin Buckley in the #UFCEdmonton main event on October 1,” Sportsnet wrote on X.

Mike Malott Gets Another Canadian UFC Main Event

Malott, the No. 11-ranked UFC welterweight, recently defeated Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC Winnipeg, and he gets another chance to continue to move up the UFC welterweight rankings when he takes on Buckley, the No. 9-ranked welterweight.

Malott is one of Canada’s top fighters right now as he holds a 7-1 UFC record overall, including his current four-fight win streak.

Malott fought on the last UFC Edmonton card in November 2024 when he won a unanimous decision against Trevin Giles. Now, he gets the chance to fight in Edmonton again, only this time as a headliner.

As for Buckley, he most recently lost via lopsided unanimous decision to Sean Brady at UFC 328 in a blowout.

Co-Main Event Set

As well as Malott vs. Buckley being announced for this card, the UFC also revealed that the women’s flyweight bout between Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada and Erin Blanchfield will be the co-main event.

“NEW DATE LOCKED IN Originally set for UFC 330, Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius will now face Erin Blanchfield in the #UFCEdmonton co-main event,” Sportsnet posted.

Heavy’s Cole Shelton originally broke the news of the Blanchfield vs. Jasudavicius fight for UFC Edmonton after it was rebooked following a recent cancellation.

This fight was originally targeted for UFC 330, but the fight fell off due to a Blanchfield injury. Thankfully, the injury was not anything serious, and the UFC was able to rebook the bout for UFC Edmonton, as it’s an important women’s flyweight bout between Blanchfield, the No. 4-ranked fighter in the weight class, and Jasudavicius, the No. 7-ranked fighter in the division.