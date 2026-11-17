Newly re-signed UFC welterweight Mike Perry confirmed that he is interested in fighting Jorge Masvidal in his return to the Octagon.

After five years away from the UFC, Perry re-signed with the sport’s top MMA promotion, and he will return to the Octagon in early 2027.

With the UFC returning to Orlando in February for UFC 337, Perry’s hometown, it makes sense for him to fight on that card, and one name that he’s interested in is Masvidal, another Florida native who is also set to make his return to the Octagon after several years away.

Mike Perry Confirms Interest in Fighting Jorge Masvidal

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Perry confirmed that he is interested in fighting Masvidal, but said that this fight has not officially been offered yet by the UFC matchmakers, despite rumors on the internet that it has.

“I have not received a name. That is accurate. I see all the people wanting (the Jorge Masvidal fight). I have a lot of respect for ‘Gamebred.’ I think it would be a fan favorite, Florida fight. We can scrap it out,” Perry said.

Mike Perry Signed an 8-Fight Deal With the UFC

According to Perry, he has signed an eight-fight deal with the UFC, keeping him locked up long-term with the leading MMA promotion, though he wouldn’t completely rule out a return to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at some point, the promotion that he previously excelled in when he left the UFC, but for now, hes’s with the UFC.

“It’s a great opportunity. I got a lot of fights on my contract and I’m ready to knock those out. There’s a few years on this contract and I’m ready to grind it out for the next three years, day in and day out in the gym. To get to show everything that I’m made of in the UFC, go back to MMA, my toughness in bare knuckle lives on. I’m happy for the experience over there. Maybe one day. Right now, I’m (ready) for some MMA fights, the UFC, put the gloves on and take it wherever the fight goes,” Perry said.