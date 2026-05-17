MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Full Results and Highlights

Check out the full results and highlights from tonight’s MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card that was live on Netflix from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Ronda Rousey Submits Gina Carano

In the main event, Ronda Rousey submitted Gina Carano in the first round. Now 39 and coming off a decade-long layoff, Rousey threw Carano to the mat early in the first round and tapped her out just 17 seconds into the bout with her patented armbar. Much respect to the 44-year-old Carano, who returned after 17 years away — and having lost 100 lbs to make the weight — but in the end, Rousey was too much to handle on the ground.

Mike Perry Stops Nate Diaz

In the co-main event, Mike Perry stopped Nate Diaz in the second round with a TKO due to cuts. Perry and Diaz went to war for the 10 minutes the fight lasted, but in the end, Diaz had too much blood running into his eyes. He couldn’t see, and the fight was stopped due to cuts. Afterwards, Perry and Diaz expressed interest in a rematch, while Perry also mentioned Conor McGregor’s name, as well as Jake Paul’s.

Francis Ngannou KOs Philipe Lins

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou scored a vicious first-round knockout on fellow UFC vet Philipe Lins at 4:31 of the opening round. The two big men traded punches until Ngannou connected on a big shot that knocked his opponent out. Afterwards, Ngannou called out UFC legend Jon Jones, and Jones — who was a guest commentator for the event — expressed interest in the bout if he could get out of his UFC contract. If MVP MMA could figure out a way to book that fight, it would be the biggest fight that could be made in the sport outside of the UFC.

Salahdine Parnasse has Flawless U.S. Debut

In his U.S. debut, French superstar Salahdine Parnasse had a flawless debut with a first-round knockout over Kenny Cross at 4:18 of the opening round. Parnasse took Cross to the ground and beat him with nasty ground and pound before finishing him with body shots on the feet.

Rumor has it that Parnasse had a one-fight deal with MVP MMA, so he could potentially sign with the UFC and fight the best fighters in the world if they meet his asking price, which is said to be high.

Robelis Despaigne Lands Brutal KO on Junior dos Santos

Kicking off the main card, Robelis Despaigne brutally knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at 2:59 of the first round. It was the biggest win of Despainge’s career, and he called out Ngannou afterward. We’ll see if MVP MMA does another event, because if they do, then a Ngannou vs. Despaigne fight makes a lot of sense.

MVP MMA Preliminary Card Results and Highlights

Check out the full results from the MVP MMA preliminary card, which we streamed live here on Heavy.

Namo Fazil def. Jake Babian via submission (anaconda choke), 0:59 Round 2

Adriano Moraes def. Phumi Nkuta via technical submission (rear-naked choke), 4:59 Round 3

Jason Jackson def. Jeff Creighton via KO (punches), 0:22, Round 1