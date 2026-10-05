Nassourdine Imavov Offers Sean Strickland $500,000 to Fight Him

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov is offering UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland to fight him.

Imavov has been clamoring for a title shot against Strickland for nearly the past six months, since Strickland beat Khamzat Chimaev in an upset at UFC 328.

However, the fight still hasn’t been booked, and with the UFC’s numbered events all booked up for the rest of 2026, this fight won’t happen until 2027, at the earliest.

Nassourdine Imavov Will Pay Sean Strickland to Fight Him

There have been some rumors that Strickland turned down the chance to fight Imavov at UFC 335 in December because the UFC wasn’t offering him enough money to take the fight.

If that’s the case, then Imavov is willing to pay Strickland to fight him.

Taking to his social media, Imavov offered Strickland $500,000 to take the fight against him.

“If it’s really about money, I’ll put $500K of my own money on the line if you beat me in January @SStricklandMMA putting this on record If you still don’t take it, then you’re just scared. I’ll handle you outside. @ufc THIS is your champ? Come on STRIP HIM #NoHappyEnding,” Imavov wrote on X.

😂😂😂 If it’s really about money, I’ll put $500K of my own money on the line if you beat me in January @SStricklandMMA putting this on record If you still don’t take it, then you’re just scared. I’ll handle you outside. @ufc THIS is your champ? Come on STRIP HIM #NoHappyEnding https://t.co/qPfhFFXV5P — Imavov Nassourdine (@imavov1) October 4, 2026

Will the UFC Book the Rematch?

It does feel like the UFC wants to book the rematch between Strickland and Imavov for the next 185 lbs title fight, but it also appears that money has come between the UFC and the middleweight champion — otherwise, the fight would have already been booked.

Hopefully, the two sides can agree on a fair deal that satisfies both sides, with the UFC feeling like they are getting the title fight that they want, but with Strickland also feeling like the juice is worth the squeeze.

If the UFC truly isn’t offering him as much money as he wants, then perhaps Strickland will accept Imavov’s offer for the money to take the fight.

By offering Strickland money to take the fight, it’s clear that Imavov is mostly looking to win the title and doesn’t care as much about the big paydays that come with it. But we’ll have to wait and see what the UFC does.