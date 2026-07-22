Nassourdine Imavov Shares Update on Middleweight Title Shot

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov shared the latest update on his chances of fighting for the middleweight belt in his next bout.

Imavov has won five fights in a row and is well deserving of fighting for 185 lbs gold in his next bout against UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

However, UFC president Dana White hasn’t publicly confirmed that he will get the next title shot at 185 lbs because former champ Khamzat Chimaev wants a rematch with Strickland.

But according to Imavov, he’s not worried about that, because he says the UFC has told him he’s next in line for the title shot at 185 lbs.

Nassourdine Imavov Confirms Middleweight Title Shot

Speaking to Jaiden Cable in a recent interview, Imavov confirmed that he is next in line to fight Strickland.

“Of course, my next fight is (for) the belt. Before the fight with Strickland and Khamzat, I wanted to fight Dricus (Du Plessis) to stay active, and the UFC told me I could fight only for the belt. After Khamzat vs. Strickland, I’m 100 percent fighting for the belt,” Imavov said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Nassourdine Imavov Wants Revenge Against Sean Strickland

Imavov and Strickland have previously fought, with Strickland winning a unanimous decision over Imavov in a light heavyweight bout in January 2023.

Imavov has not lost since that fight, going 5-0, 1 NC in his six bouts since then, and he is confident that he can get his hand raised this time around. Plus, he is happy to get revenge against a fighter whom he absolutely despises in Strickland.

“I do not like him. He’s not a good person. He talks sh*t every day. We already fought before, and he insulted me several times. Even during his fight week with Khamzat, he called me a terrorist. It’s such (expletive) that it’s hard not to want to rip his head off. It’s very personal. I think he’s the only fighter in the UFC where it’s so personal,” Strickland said.

With Strickland looking to return in December following a shoulder injury, look for the UFC to get this rematch between Imavov and the champ booked by then.