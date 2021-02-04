Nate Diaz Hit With Savage Challenge: ‘All You Do Is B**** Out’

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson had a lively presence on social media early Thursday morning and he took aim at an MMA superstar.

Fans haven’t seen “El Cucuy” inside the Octagon since his lopsided decision loss to Charles Oliveira in December 2020. Prior to that, Ferguson’s 12-fight win streak was snapped by Justin Gaethje when they clashed for the interim lightweight strap in May 2020.

On Thursday morning, Ferguson declared via social media that he’s “back.” El Cucuy wrote, ‘Chicano Dayzed’ I’m Back! Walking Around 180lbs & Full Of Petro. Tactical & Mixing It Up Better Than My Bartending Dayze. We Put In More Work Last Month Than The Whole 1st Half Of Last Year. Know Your Investments. These F****** Are Gonna Get It.”

“Chicano🥇Dayzed” I’m Back! Walking Around 180lbs & Full Of Petro. Tactical & Mixing It Up Better Than My Bartending Dayze. We Put In More Work Last Month Than The Whole 1st Half Of Last Year 📈 Know Your Investments. These Fuckers Are Gonna Get It @CervezaMontejo ⚔️🕶 CSO 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/WwaEBYHRCv — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 4, 2021

After that, Ferguson took aim at Nate Diaz, replying to a tweet the fighter put out on February 2. Sharing a photo of himself throwing a hook at a bag, Diaz appeared to have revealed the weight class he wants to compete at next, welterweight. He wrote, “NDA soldier 170 lbs. Come get you some of the real.”

Ferguson replied to Diaz’s tweet, challenging him to a fight at either welterweight or lightweight. El Cucuy wrote, “All You Do Is B**** Out. You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual.”

All You Do Is Bitch Out. You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual. 🖕🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rWtipz07HI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 4, 2021

Diaz hasn’t fought since his losing effort in November 2019 when he fought Jorge Masvidal at 170 pounds for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Challenges UFC Star: ‘Training to Whoop Your A**’